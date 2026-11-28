ComfortDelGro's Zig, NPHVA and NTA signed Singapore's first collective agreements between platform work associations and a platform operator on Nov 27, taking effect Dec 1 with clearer earnings, a say in major changes and stronger driver protections.

ComfortDelGro's Zig, the National Private Hire Vehicles Association (NPHVA) and the National Taxi Association (NTA) signed two collective agreements on Nov 27. The agreements take effect on Dec 1 and mark the first time such agreements between platform work associations and a platform operator in Singapore have been signed in the interests of platform workers.

Drivers on ComfortDelGro's Zig will have a clearer view of their earnings and how they are calculated. The agreements were inked between the platform operator and the two National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) affiliate associations. NPHVA and NTA said they have worked with Zig to raise drivers' concerns and helped their members resolve issues arising from their work on the platform. The collective agreements formalise how the Platform Work Associations represent drivers with Zig.

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Clarity and protection for driver earnings

They give drivers a clearer view of what they earn and how their earnings are calculated, guard their earnings against sudden changes, and better protect them if they face suspension or serious injury. The agreements formalise Zig's existing practice of giving drivers a clear, itemised statement for every trip and payout. It shows how each fare is made up, including surcharges and incentives, as well as commission, payment processing fees, CPF contributions and their net earnings.

A minimum fare of $9 will also apply to ComfortRide trips on Zig and may be reviewed as operating costs and market conditions evolve. Zig, NPHVA and NTA said the itemised statements allow drivers to check their take-home earnings for each trip and better track their overall earnings. Drivers can then plan their hours, so they do not stay on the road longer than needed and can take regular breaks to look after their health.

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Under the agreements, Zig will share aggregated figures on earnings, online hours and completed trips with NPHVA and NTA. Zig will also provide further information to verify drivers' earnings, monitor job trends and handle grievances. The two PWAs said this will give them a stronger evidence base to identify emerging issues, track changes in drivers' working conditions and work with Zig on targeted improvements.

Joint approach to major work changes

The three entities also agreed to work together on major work changes affecting drivers' earnings, allowances, deductions or working conditions. This includes clearer recourse and support when drivers need it, such as advance warning or notice before suspension or removal. Zig, NPHVA and NTA said drivers on Zig will have greater visibility over their earnings, a say in changes affecting their work, and clearer avenues for support and recourse.

They added that the agreements bring real outcomes for drivers, with greater transparency of their earnings, formal consultation before major changes are made to their work, and clearer channels to raise and resolve concerns. ComfortDelGro's Cheng said the agreements deepen the company's partnership with NPHVA and NTA and give it a stronger way to navigate changes together.

Cheng said that for the company, the difference will be measured by whether drivers have a meaningful voice, are better supported and can build sustainable livelihoods as the industry evolves.