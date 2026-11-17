ComfortDelGro's Zig app will offer cross-border taxi services to Johor Bahru from Nov 23, with bookings up to seven days in advance and fixed fares shown upfront. The service is part of a partnership with Malaysian platform Kummute.

Travellers heading to Johor Bahru and back can book cross-border taxi services on the ComfortDelGro (CDG) app Zig from Nov 23. Customers can book rides up to seven days in advance and a minimum of four hours before the scheduled pick-up time.

Fixed fares will be shown upfront when trip details are entered. Fares are calculated based on distance, vehicle category and scheduled time, and include a S$3 platform fee. Bookings can also be made through Zig's 24-hour customer service hotline at 6552 1111. The service operates round the clock.

Also read Driver Rocks Car at Malaysia Petrol Station to Squeeze Extra Fuel, Sparks Online Backlash

Zig Partners With Kummute

Zig has signed a memorandum of understanding with Malaysian mobility platform Kummute, operated by Kumpool, to expand point-to-point cross-border services between Johor Bahru and Singapore. Under the partnership, ride requests will be fulfilled by vehicles from either network, allowing both platforms to draw on a larger combined pool of vehicles. For trips booked on Zig's app heading into Johor Bahru, drivers can pick up customers from any location in Singapore.

Advertisement

Drop-offs are available anywhere within the Johor Bahru service boundary, including Johor Bahru, Skudai, Iskandar Puteri and Senai. For rides heading into Singapore booked on Zig's app, pick-up locations can initially be set from three designated Johor Bahru hubs: Mid Valley Southkey, Toppen Shopping Centre and Angsana Mall. Drop-offs will cover any location in Singapore. Wider point-to-point pick-ups from Johor Bahru will be progressively introduced.

Pick-up locations for rides to Singapore booked through CDG's hotline will continue to include Larkin Sentral as well. From Dec 14, Kummute customers will be able to book cross-border trips through the Kummute app from seven days to two hours before travel, with fixed fares shown upfront. Pick-ups will be available from anywhere in Malaysia with drop-offs also available at all locations in Singapore.

For Kummute journeys from Singapore to Johor Bahru, pick-ups will initially be available at four designated locations: Ban San Street Terminal (near Bugis); near VivoCity (HarbourFront MRT); near Century Square Shopping Mall (Tampines MRT); and Joo Koon (Joo Koon MRT). Drop-offs will be available anywhere in Malaysia. Wider point-to-point pick-ups from Singapore will be progressively introduced, Kummute said.

Executive Comments On Partnership

Kumpool director Lim Han Weng said: "By joining forces with Zig, we are bringing together two trusted networks on either side of the border, giving travellers more vehicles, upfront fares and greater confidence whichever direction they are heading.

Advertisement

" Michael Huang, ComfortDelGro Zig's head of Singapore point-to-point mobility business, said: "Through our partnership with Kummute, we are improving access to cross-border travel while making it easier for customers to plan and book their journeys, with upfront fixed fares and the flexibility of booking through the Zig app or our customer service hotline. " When asked how many CDG vehicles are licensed to drive passengers between Singapore and Malaysia, a spokesperson said it has 150 cross-border taxi licences.

The entry of Zig by CDG and Kumpool brings the number of operators offering cross-border private-hire services to three. In May 2026, Singapore-based tech giant Grab was the first to be awarded a licence to offer such services. Grab has also been reducing the advance notice needed to book cross-border rides. Initially, bookings had to be made 12 hours in advance, but after customer feedback, the time was shortened.

Grab And Taxi License Updates

Currently, a ride to Johor Bahru on Grab can be booked 90 minutes in advance. On Nov 16, the quota for cross-border taxis between Singapore and Malaysia was raised from 300 to 500 for each country. This increase marks the final stage in reaching the target of 500 licensed cross-border taxis in each country, first announced by the transport ministries of both countries on Dec 5, 2025.

The move is part of efforts to strengthen cross-border connectivity, enhance the commuting experience, and boost business links and people-to-people ties.