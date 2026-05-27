Community Spirit Shines at Hari Raya Aidiladha Prayers Despite Korban Challenges

Minister of State Rahayu Mahzam joined congregants at Assyakirin Mosque for Hari Raya Aidiladha prayers, highlighting community strength and addressing korban operation challenges with alternative options for affected individuals. Acting Minister Faishal Ibrahim also emphasized unity and care.

On May 27, Minister of State for Health and Ministry of Digital Development and Information Rahayu Mahzam joined congregants at Assyakirin Mosque for Hari Raya Aidiladha prayers, an occasion that commemorates the completion of the haj pilgrimage and honours Prophet Ibrahim's sacrifice.

In her remarks, she highlighted how the festival strengthens the spirit of community in Singapore. She thanked everyone involved in organizing prayer arrangements across the island and acknowledged challenges faced during korban operations this year. Despite the difficulties, she expressed gratitude that partners, including mosque volunteers and community members, came together to ensure a meaningful celebration.

The korban operations faced a setback when export approval from Australian authorities was not obtained in time, as announced by the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) on May 23. Local operator The Meat Brothers offered affected individuals three options: a modified korban performed in Australia with meat sent directly to participating Muslims, korban performed in Indonesia's Medan through local partners with meat distributed to eligible beneficiaries, or a full refund.

Muis also noted that overseas beneficiaries, including Gaza communities affected by conflict, would receive meat from this year's korban. Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Faishal Ibrahim emphasized community solidarity in his Hari Raya Haji message on May 26. Associate Professor Faishal, currently with Singapore pilgrims in Saudi Arabia for this year's haj, expressed hope that the occasion would remind celebrants to continue caring for one another and to move forward together.

The prayers at Assyakirin Mosque drew a large crowd, reflecting the strong communal bonds that events like Hari Raya Aidiladha foster. The mosque extended its operations to accommodate worshippers, ensuring a smooth and orderly flow. Volunteers distributed awareness materials about the significance of the festival and the spirit of sacrifice. Many attendees expressed appreciation for the efforts made to overcome logistical hurdles, underscoring the resilience of the community.

The event also featured educational talks on the history of the haj and the lessons of Prophet Ibrahim's unwavering faith. Children participated in activities that taught them about charity and sharing. The overall atmosphere was one of unity and gratitude. As Singapore continues to support its Muslim community through such celebrations, the government reaffirmed its commitment to facilitating religious practices while ensuring compliance with regulations.

The Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth has been working closely with Muis and mosque leaders to streamline korban operations and enhance the experience for all participants. The challenges faced this year have prompted discussions on improving supply chains and contingency plans for future festivals.

Meanwhile, the community's generosity was evident as many donated additional meat to local and overseas charities. The spirit of giving extended beyond the korban, with food drives and donation campaigns organized across various neighborhoods. The collective effort showcased the strength of Singapore's multicultural society, where different faiths and backgrounds come together to support one another. Looking ahead, the government plans to leverage digital tools to improve communication and coordination for large-scale religious events.

This includes using online platforms for registration, tracking, and feedback to better serve the needs of the Muslim community. Minister Rahayu emphasized that such celebrations are an opportunity to strengthen social bonds and reaffirm shared values. She encouraged all Singaporeans to embrace the spirit of sacrifice and compassion, not just during Hari Raya Aidiladha but throughout the year. The event concluded with a community feast, where attendees shared traditional dishes and exchanged well-wishes.

The festivities continued into the evening, with cultural performances and family-friendly activities. The resilience and unity displayed by the community serve as a testament to Singapore's thriving multicultural harmony. In summary, Hari Raya Aidiladha 2023 was a powerful reminder of the importance of community, sacrifice, and mutual support in facing challenges together





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Hari Raya Aidiladha Community Korban Operations Rahayu Mahzam Singapore

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Hari Raya Haji prayers strengthen community spirit in SingaporeMuslims in Singapore gathered at mosques for Hari Raya Haji prayers, with Minister of State Rahayu Mahzam highlighting the occasion's role in strengthening community bonds. Challenges with korban operations due to delayed Australian export approval were addressed by the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore.

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