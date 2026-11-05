Como Beat Lens 9-1 to Equal Biggest Champions League Victory

Como matched the largest winning margin in Champions League history with a 9-1 away win at Lens, becoming only the second team to score nine goals in a match.

Italian football club Como delivered a shock performance by defeating French side Lens with a decisive 9-1 scoreline in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, November 4, 2026.

The victory, achieved at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Lens, France, stands as the largest winning margin recorded in the history of the tournament. This emphatic result consolidates Como's standing in the top eight of the group stage standings. Como equalled the biggest victory in Champions League history, matching the eight-goal winning margins previously recorded by Liverpool and Real Madrid. Liverpool secured an 8-0 home victory over Besiktas, while Real Madrid defeated Malmo 8-0 at home.

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Como Joins Elite Nine-Goal Club

Como also became only the second team after Bayern Munich to score nine goals in a single Champions League match. They joined Bayern as the only clubs to reach the nine-goal mark in the competition's elite tier. Como followed their 4-1 victory over Manchester United with another emphatic performance, demonstrating sustained dominance in the group stage. They became the first team to score nine goals away from home in the European Cup since 1971.

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The win allowed Como to climb to fourth place in the standings, accumulating nine points from four matches. This result marks their third victory in four matches, highlighting their rapid rise in European competition. Anastasios Douvikas was the central figure in Como's offensive masterclass, scoring two goals before halftime to establish a commanding 3-0 lead. The Greek striker completed his hat-trick during a dominant 22-minute spell after the break.

This surge in the second half saw Como strike another five goals, overwhelming the French defense. Ruben Aguilar managed to pull one back for Lens, but Matteo Papaccioli rounded off the rout with a goal in stoppage time. Lens endured the heaviest defeat by a French club in the Champions League, a result that drastically impacts their hopes for advancement. The loss leaves Lens at 33rd position in the standings with only three points from their previous matches.

Lens Suffers Historic European Defeat

The disparity in quality was evident throughout the match, particularly in the second half where Como controlled the tempo and created numerous scoring opportunities. This outcome marks a significant low point for the French club in European competition. Como now enters the next phase of the tournament with confidence, sitting fourth with nine points and aiming to maintain their momentum. The team's ability to score nine goals away from home sets a new benchmark for their campaign.

Lens faces a crucial recovery period as they look to rebuild and point in the standings. The next set of Champions League fixtures will be critical for Lens to avoid further elimination threats.

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Meanwhile, Como continues to challenge the traditional powerhouses of European football with their aggressive attacking style.