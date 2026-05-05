Company Director Fined Over S$1 Million, Jailed for Under-Declaring Vehicle Values

A Singaporean company director has been fined over S$1 million and sentenced to jail for evading import duties and providing false information related to vehicle registrations. The offenses involved under-declaring the value of 34 imported vehicles between 2018 and 2024.

Singapore authorities have penalized a company director for significant offenses related to the under-declaration of imported vehicle values, resulting in substantial financial penalties and a jail sentence .

Thiyambarawatta Subash Indrajith, 59, the director of car firm Concordway, was found guilty of nine charges under the Customs Act. These charges stemmed from a scheme to evade duties on 34 imported vehicles between October 2018 and February 2024, totaling over S$160,000 in evaded duty. The case, adjudicated in the State Courts on April 24, and publicly announced by Singapore Customs and the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on May 5, highlights the strict enforcement of import regulations in Singapore.

The penalties imposed include a hefty fine of S$1,068,000 for the fraudulent evasion of duty and a two-month jail term for under-declaring vehicle values during registration with the LTA, leading to over S$1 million in underpaid additional registration fees. Indrajith is also required to reimburse the outstanding amount to the LTA and has a deadline of May 25 to settle the Customs fine, with a default sentence of 12 months and two weeks’ imprisonment if payment is not made.

Concordway operates as an importer of motor vehicles, sourcing vehicles from suppliers in Japan and the United Kingdom. The company also facilitated vehicle imports for customers, leveraging Subash Indrajith’s network of overseas contacts. The investigation was initially triggered by a suspicious declaration submitted for a Porsche 718 Cayman Style Edition, where the declared value was significantly lower than the vehicle’s actual worth. Indrajith confessed to assisting clients in importing vehicles in exchange for commissions ranging from S$3,000 to S$4,000.

He achieved this by coordinating with overseas suppliers to provide invoices that deliberately understated the vehicle prices. This practice allowed clients to pay less in import duties and registration fees. To further obscure the financial transactions, payments were deliberately split into two parts: one reflecting the declared value and another covering the difference between the actual and declared prices. Subash also consolidated payments to overseas suppliers for multiple vehicles, aiming to evade detection by authorities.

This complex scheme demonstrates a deliberate attempt to circumvent Singapore’s import regulations and defraud the government of revenue. The legal ramifications for Indrajith’s actions are substantial. Under the Customs Act, fraudulently evading duty on imported goods carries a potential penalty of a fine up to 20 times the amount of duty evaded, imprisonment for up to two years, or both.

Providing false information regarding matters affecting the additional registration fee can result in a fine of up to S$10,000, imprisonment for up to six months, and the obligation to pay any under-charged fees. The case serves as a strong deterrent against similar fraudulent activities and underscores the commitment of Singapore Customs and the LTA to maintaining the integrity of the import process.

The authorities emphasized the importance of accurate declaration of vehicle values to ensure fair revenue collection and prevent unfair advantages for those who attempt to circumvent the law. This prosecution highlights the collaborative efforts between Singapore Customs and the LTA in combating import fraud and protecting the nation’s financial interests. The successful outcome of this case reinforces the message that such offenses will be rigorously investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law





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Singapore Import Duty Fraud Vehicle Import Customs LTA Under-Declaration Fine Jail Sentence Concordway Thiyambarawatta Subash Indrajith Porsche Vehicle Registration

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