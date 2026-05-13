Competitive Live Entertainment Scene in Singapore: Babymonster's Concert Under Threat by Le Sserafim's Upcoming Event

The news text highlights the crowded K-pop calendar in Singapore, with a high-profile South Korean girl group called Babymonster set to perform simultaneously with Le Sserafim's concert. The overlap of the two shows sparks online debate and raises questions about where the events will be held.

SINGAPORE: A high-energy South Korean girl group called Babymonster is set to perform in Singapore on November 28, as part of their 'Choom' world tour.

The concert will take place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, showcasing their energetic and dance-focused musical style. However, fans will need to make tough choices among acts, as their concert coincides with Le Sserafim's 'Pureflow' concert that same day. The scheduling clash raises questions about where these concerts will be held and the growing competition in the live entertainment space in Singapore





IndependentSG / 🏆 9. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

South Korean Girl Group Babymonster Choom World Tour Choom Mini-Album Singapore Indoor Stadium Le Sserafim Pureflow Concert Ticket Prices Venue Speculation Live Entertainment Competition Online Debate

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