Complementary Art Exhibition Featuring Grumpy Cat at The Fullerton Hotel

The Fullerton Hotel is hosting a complimentary art exhibition featuring Grumpy Cat, the famous grumpy-looking cat, from June 16 to Aug 30. The exhibition showcases 30 original paintings that follow Grumpy Cat through a series of everyday and imaginative adventures. Visitors can enjoy a large 2.2-metre-tall Grumpy Cat installation, interactive photo spots, a dedicated colouring corner, and a live painting session by the artist. Limited-edition merchandise, including ceramic plates and collectible cards, will be available for purchase.

The complimentary art exhibition featuring Grumpy Cat will be held at The Fullerton Hotel 's East Garden Gallery from June 16 to Aug 30. The exhibition showcases 30 original paintings that follow Grumpy Cat through a series of everyday and imaginative adventures.

Visitors can enjoy a large 2.2-metre-tall Grumpy Cat installation and interactive photo spots. Additionally, there will be a dedicated colouring corner and a live painting session by the artist. Limited-edition merchandise, including ceramic plates and collectible cards, will be available for purchase. The exhibition aims to create a playful and fun experience for visitors





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Grumpy Cat Art Exhibition The Fullerton Hotel East Garden Gallery Adventures Of Grumpy Cat Original Paintings Grumpy Cat Installation Interactive Photo Spots Colouring Corner Live Painting Session Limited-Edition Merchandise Kueh Lapis Grumpy Cat Medallion Pin

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