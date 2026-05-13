Conan O'Brien Confirmed to Host Third Oscars in 2027, with Another Successful Year

Will he push his luck for a fourth or more? Will the years of energetic hosting be met with huge applause or lukewarm reactions? Only time will tell.

Conan O'Brien has been confirmed to return to host the Oscars for a third time in 2027, following his popular and successful hosting stints in 2025 and this year.

The comedian's unique humor and creativity make each ceremony a memorable event, attracting a large audience and critical acclaim. In a statement, Disney Television Group President Craig Erwich highlighted Conan's ability to create energy and entertainment, while co-hosts Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan praised his warmth and contribution to the show.

In a pre-taped segment, Conan dressed as a character from a film, interacted with stuntmen, and played a segment of Best Picture nominees, followed by the kids from a film chasing a stuntman. During the monologue, Conan joked about various figures, including Timothee Chalamet, Kid Rock, Ted Sarandos, and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, and ended the ceremony with a tribute to Martin Short. The 99th edition of the Oscars will return on March 14, 2027





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