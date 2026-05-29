Conan O'Brien Urges Empathy and Humility at Harvard Commencement Amid Trump Administration Conflict

At Harvard University's 2025 commencement, comedian Conan O'Brien delivered a speech mixing jokes with calls for compassion, while students highlighted issues of free speech, funding cuts, and labor strikes during a period of intense political scrutiny on the campus.

Comedian Conan O'Brien delivered a commencement address at Harvard University 's graduation ceremony on May 28 in Cambridge, Massachusetts, blending humor with serious reflections on empathy and humility.

The event occurred amid heightened tension between Harvard and the Trump administration, which has pursued legal actions and funding cuts against the university. O'Brien, a 1985 Harvard graduate and former editor of The Harvard Lampoon, opened with jokes comparing the school's production of Nobel laureates to white-collar criminals. He also addressed the presence of Justice Department spies and defended international students, criticizing a perceived decline in compassion in American public life.

Student speaker Andrew O'Donohue, a doctorate graduate, recounted how his federally funded research was abruptly cut due to administration policies, though Harvard later stepped in to support. He warned that censorship, political retaliation, and politicized funding would stifle innovation and intellectual freedom. This year's ceremony was marked by graduate worker strikes, pro-Palestinian demonstrations, and ongoing campus activism, reflecting broader controversies surrounding the university's policies and external pressures





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Harvard University Conan O'brien Commencement Trump Administration Funding Cuts Student Protests Graduate Workers Free Speech International Students

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