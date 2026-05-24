Concerns and Questions Surrounding Singapore's Rapid AI Adoption

Walid J Abdullah, an academic, raises concerns about the costs of rapid AI adoption, and calls for a national conversation. Even Government members show interest in AI. Prof. Walid focuses on the impact of AI on education and sustainability. He argues that the moral and practical implications of AI adoption should be discussed openly before introducing large-scale initiatives.

SINGAPORE: As Singapore accelerates its embrace of artificial intelligence (AI), concerns are growing over the technology's impact on jobs, education, inequality, and the environment. Academic Walid J Abdullah calls for a deeper national conversation about the costs of rapid AI adoption.

Even members of the Government have been bitten by the AI bug. Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan reveals that he has personally built a customized AI-powered diplomatic assistant to help manage the demands of global diplomacy. Prof. Walid raises questions about the drawbacks of AI, including its impact on education, job displacement, and sustainability. He argues that AI-driven automation conflicts with long-standing economic justifications and may deepen existing social and economic divides.

Prof. Walid also questions the moral and practical implications of AI adoption without sufficient public debate





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