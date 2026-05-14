Concerns Raised Over Heat at 2026 World Cup

Football's global players' union renewed concerns on Thursday (May 14) about heat at the 2026 World Cup after scientists warned the likelihood of dangerous temperatures for players and fans has sharply increased.

Football's global players' union renewed concerns on Thursday (May 14) about heat at the 2026 World Cup after scientists warned the likelihood of dangerous temperatures for players and fans has sharply increased.

An analysis by climate research group World Weather Attribution found that roughly a quarter of the 104 matches at the expanded tournament across the United States, Mexico and Canada are likely to be played in conditions exceeding safety limits recommended by FIFPRO, almost twice the risk seen at the 1994 World Cup in the US. Around five matches could take place in conditions considered unsafe, where postponement would be advised, the researchers said.

Scientists assessed the risk using kickoff times and the Wet Bulb Globe Temperature (WBGT) index, which measures how effectively the body can cool itself. The calculations to estimate the likelihood of 2026 FIFA World Cup games being played in high WBGT conditions are in line with FIFPRO's calculations published in 2023.

These estimations justify the need for - and implementation of - a series of mitigation strategies with a view to better protecting players' health and performance when they are exposed to hot conditions. FIFPRO recommends cooling measures when WBGT rises above 26°C and says matches should be postponed if it exceeds 28°C. FIFA has carried out heat-risk planning with measures including three-minute hydration breaks in each half of games, cooling infrastructure for fans and players, adapted work-rest cycles, and enhanced medical readiness that scale according to real-time conditions.

Chris Mullington, consultant anaesthetist at Imperial College London NHS Trust and clinical senior lecturer at Imperial College London, said extreme heat is more likely to influence how games are played than trigger widespread medical emergencies among players. Friederike Otto, professor of climate science at Imperial College London, said the findings highlighted the need for FIFA to reconsider when future World Cups are scheduled, particularly in regions vulnerable to extreme summer heat.

FIFPRO also warned that while air-conditioned stadiums in cities such as Dallas and Houston may help protect players, fans attending matches and outdoor fan festivals could remain exposed to prolonged periods of dangerous heat





ChannelNewsAsia / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

2026 World Cup Heat Players' Union Scientists World Cup FIFPRO WBGT Index Cooling Measures Heat-Risk Planning Chris Mullington Friederike Otto FIFA Air-Conditioned Stadiums Outdoor Fan Festivals

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Indonesia's Energy Minister Still Pursuing Oil Hub Partnership Amid Regional Conflict ConcernsIndonesian Energy Minister Bahlil Lahadalia hopes to partner with Malaysia, Brunei, and the Philippines to advance the proposal for an oil hub to boost reserves and ensure energy security in Southeast Asia.

Read more »

Singapore's Mandai rainforest and House of Tan Yeok Nee among 2026 World’s Greatest Places%

Read more »

Cannes Film Festival 2026 Opens with Peter Jackson Honored and politique DiscussionsThe 79th Cannes Film Festival commenced with a tribute to Peter Jackson, an honorary Palme d’Or award, and reflections on the intersection of cinema and global conflicts. Industry luminaries, including Park Chan-wook and Guillermo del Toro, emphasized the role of art in political discourse.

Read more »

Russia's 2026 Victory Day Parade Reveals Diminished Military Might and Growing IsolationAn analysis of the 81st anniversary of Victory Day in Moscow, highlighting the complete absence of military hardware and a sharp decline in international diplomatic presence.

Read more »