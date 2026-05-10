Condo development complexities when limited to one or two towers

A condo development can present unusual complications when it consists of just one or two high-rise towers. Buyers may overlook these complications, but any need to substitute the ideal floor can lead to issues. Also, the resale value of lower floor units can be affected by earlier transactions' price benchmarks.

A condo development can present unusual complications when it consists of just one or two high-rise towers. Substandard offerings on the ideal floor might make a unit unaffordable.

Further, price benchmarks from earlier transactions can impact the resale value of lower floor units. Buyers value comparable units on the same floor more than those on higher floors. If units on higher floors sell at lower prices due to seller urgency or weaker buying sentiment, it can lower the overall average price, potentially affecting the resale value of mid-floor units





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Condo Towers Real Estate Substitution Price Benchmarks

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