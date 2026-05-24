Congestion reduction via rail system pilot brings in benefits

The 9% fall in morning peak travel in the northeast is attributed to a pilot to reduce congestion on rail systems, called by Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow a “win-win” for commuters. Mr Siow also notes that an annual fare review exercise for public transport has yet to start, due to the rising fuel costs. Additionally, he is part of a ministerial committee looking into the impact of the Middle East conflict on Singapore, noting the government will step up assistance if required.

Morning peak travel in the northeast has fallen by 9%, six months into a pilot to reduce congestion on rail system s there. Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow says the shift is a “win-win” situation for commuters, who either enjoy a less crowded train ride or a free one.

Regarding the impact of rising fuel costs on public transport, Mr Siow notes that an annual fare review exercise has not begun yet. Mr Siow is also part of a ministerial committee responding to the impact of the Middle East conflict on Singapore. He says the government will see what more it can do if the situation deteriorates. He adds the priority is to support those who will be affected by fuel price hikes





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Transportation Rail System Congestion Singapore Fuel Costs Public Transport Ministerial Committee

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