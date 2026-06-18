Congo draws 1-1 with Portugal in historic World Cup debut

Congo returned to the World Cup after 52 years and earned a 1-1 draw against Portugal in Houston, with Yoane Wissa scoring the nation's first ever World Cup goal and Cristiano Ronaldo becoming the oldest outfield starter in tournament history.

Houston saw a historic moment on June seventeenth 2026 as Portugal and Congo opened the group stage of the FIFA World Cup at NRG Stadium.

The match attracted a crowd of sixty eight thousand seven hundred seventy seven spectators, the majority cheering for the European giants led by the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo. While Portugal entered the tournament with high expectations, Congo was celebrating a return to football's biggest stage after a fifty two year absence. Their previous appearance in 1974 was under the name Zaire and ended in heavy defeats against Scotland Yugoslavia and Brazil.

This time the African side arrived with fresh ambition and a desire to rewrite that history. The early minutes saw Portugal take the initiative and they were rewarded in the sixth minute when João Neves found himself at the right place at the right time. A precise cross from Pedro Neto floated into the box and the five foot seven midfielder headed the ball past the Congolese goalkeeper to give the visitors a deserved lead.

The goal sparked excitement among the Portuguese supporters but also motivated the visitors who began to press higher up the field. Throughout the first half the Congolese defense held firm, relying on swift transitions and aerial strength. In stoppage time of the half, a well timed run by Arthur Masuaku delivered a pinpoint cross into the penalty area.

Yoane Wissa rose above the defense and headed the ball into the net, equalising for Congo and marking the first ever World Cup goal in the nation's history. The celebration among the small but passionate group of blue clad fans was palpable as the team secured a historic milestone. The second half was a tactical battle.

Cristiano Ronaldo, looking to add a sixth tournament goal to his record and move ahead of Lionel Messi in the race for the Golden Boot, attempted to break the deadlock on two occasions. In the sixty eighth minute and again in the seventy third minute his powerful strikes drifted wide of the far post, prompting a visible gesture of frustration.

Portugal continued to press, with Bruno Fernandes unleashing a long range effort in the ninetieth minute that also sailed wide right. A moment of near triumph arrived in the fifty fifth minute when João Cancelo executed an acrobatic bicycle kick that appeared to find the back of the net, only for the referee to rule him offside after a lengthy review.

Congo had their own chance to seize the lead when Cedric Bakambu struck a well placed shot that clipped the near post and bounced back into play. Both teams created further opportunities but the match concluded with a 1-1 draw, a result that leaves Portugal with a point to build on and Congo with a morale‑boosting start to their World Cup campaign.

The draw also made Congo the second African nation to earn a positive opening result against European opposition, following Cape Verde's goalless stalemate with Spain earlier in the tournament. The fixture was marked by several notable records. Cristiano Ronaldo became the oldest outfield player to start a World Cup match, surpassing the previous mark set by Canadian midfielder Atiba Hutchinson four years earlier.

The record for the oldest outfield player to appear in a World Cup match remains with Cameroonian legend Roger Milla, who came on as a substitute at the age of forty two in the 1994 edition. In a poignant moment off the pitch, the parents of Diogo Jota, who tragically lost his life along with his brother in a car accident last summer, attended the game in a private suite, reflecting the personal stories that intertwine with the global spectacle of the tournament.

The encounter encapsulated the drama, emotion and historical significance that define the World Cup, offering a reminder that football continues to produce unforgettable narratives both on and off the field





asiaonecom / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

World Cup Congo Portugal Cristiano Ronaldo Yoane Wissa

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cape Verde Stun Spain with 0-0 Draw in World Cup DebutIn a remarkable World Cup upset, debutant Cape Verde held European champions Spain to a 0-0 draw. Veteran goalkeeper Vozinha, named player of the match, produced a series of saves to deny Spain's star-studded attack, including Ferran Torres, Pedri, and Lamine Yamal. Cape Verde's resilient defensive display and emotional celebrations highlighted the significance of the result for the small island nation.

Read more »

Cape Verde Pulls Off Stunner, Holding Spain Scoreless in World Cup DebutTiny Cape Verde made a huge impact in their World Cup debut, holding heavily favored Spain scoreless in a 0-0 draw.

Read more »

Erling Haaland scores two goals in Norway debut at World Cup 2026Norway striker Erling Haaland netted a brace in his first World Cup match, leading Norway to a 4-1 victory over Iraq at Boston Stadium on June 16 2026. The 25-year-old's performance marks Norway's return to the tournament after a 28 year absence and sets the tone for a challenging group stage.

Read more »

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal held to a 1-1 draw by Congo at the World CupHOUSTON - Cristiano Ronaldo and his Portugal teammates could only manage a 1-1 draw with Congo on Wednesday (June 17) in their opening World Cup match.

Read more »