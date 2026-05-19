Congo Ebola Outbreak: Treatment Centers Opened, WHO Expert Team Sent; American Doctor Case

The news discusses the recent Ebola outbreak in Congo, including the opening of three treatment centers, the arrival of a WHO expert team, and the confirmation of an American doctor as the latest case.

A woman wearing a protective mask stands in the corridor of a hospital in Bunia, Congo on Sunday. KINSASHA, Congo -- Congo will open three Ebola treatment centers in the eastern Ituri province, and the World Health Organization (WHO) is sending a team of experts to the country, following an outbreak of a rare type of the virus that has killed nearly 120 people.

An American doctor in Congo is among the newly confirmed cases of the virus with no approved vaccines or medicines, Congolese officials said Monday. As of Monday, there were over 118 deaths and 300 suspected cases in Ituri and North Kivu provinces, and one death and one suspected case in neighboring Uganda. The Bundibugyo virus spread undetected for at least a few weeks, health experts and aid workers said.

Cases have now been confirmed in Bunia, North Kivu's rebel-held capital of Goma, Mongbwalu, Butembo, and Nyakunde. She previously lived in Beni, a region hit by former Ebola outbreaks. As soon as she heard about the latest outbreak, Lumo began making protective masks by hand. Congo has said the first person died from the virus on April 24.

Samples were sent to Kinshasa for testing. The first case was confirmed on May 14





asiaonecom / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ebola Outbreak Congo Treatment Centers World Health Organisation American Doctor

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Clay Aiken Claims Simon Cowell Called Him 'Ugly' On American Idol, on Insider TVClay Aiken, the runner-up of American Idol Season 2, shared his recollection of Simon Cowell labeling him 'ugly' on the show, expressing gratitude towards Cowell's blunt honesty that made TV great.

Read more »

WHO declares global health emergency over Ebola outbreak in Congo and UgandaABUJA, Nigeria – WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus declared the Ebola disease outbreak in Congo and Uganda a public health emergency of international concern on Sunday (May 17) after more than 300 suspected cases and 88 deaths.

Read more »

Congolese report constant burials as deaths in new Ebola outbreak reach 87BUNIA, Congo – At least 87 deaths have been reported in Congo's new Ebola disease outbreak in eastern Ituri province, the Africa CDC said on Saturday (May 16), warning of an 'active community transmission' as health workers raced to intensify screening and contact tracing to contain the disease.

Read more »

Ebola and hantavirus outbreaks sign of our 'dangerous' times: WHOAt the World Health Assembly in Geneva, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the new Ebola and hantavirus outbreaks 'are just the latest crises in our troubled world.'

Read more »