Congo orders mining fraud inquiry after seizure of 500 trucks and thousands of tons of copper and cobalt

Congo's justice minister ordered judicial investigations into suspected mining fraud and mineral smuggling in Lualaba and Haut-Katanga after authorities seized more than 500 trucks and thousands of metric tons of copper and cobalt.

Democratic Republic of Congo's justice minister this week ordered judicial investigations into suspected mining fraud and mineral smuggling in the mineral-rich provinces of Lualaba and Haut-Katanga.

The order followed the seizure of more than 500 trucks and thousands of metric tons of copper and cobalt, according to a government statement issued late on Monday. The statement said the seizures were made at several mining sites, notably in Menda. The operation was carried out by a mission comprising police, military personnel, military magistrates and experts from the mines ministry. Congo is the world's largest cobalt producer and the second-largest copper producer.

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The country is battling widespread illegal and artisanal mining, fuelled by high metal prices and increasingly encroaching on industrial concessions. A government task force dispatched by the presidency last week seized more than 500 pieces of mining equipment. The equipment was seized at the Menda concession of Boss Mining, owned by the Eurasian Resources Group, near Kolwezi, the statement said. Authorities said last week that expatriates working with Congolese nationals were using the equipment to conduct illegal mining activities.

More than 60 foreign nationals were also detained at the site in a separate operation. Luxembourg-based ERG owns the Boss Mining, Frontier and Metalkol operations in Congo. ERG did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Across Africa, governments are stepping up crackdowns on illegal mining while seeking to formalise artisanal operations.

The aim is to bring more production into formal channels and boost state revenues. The justice minister's order for judicial investigations covers suspected mining fraud and mineral smuggling in Lualaba and Haut-Katanga. The provinces are among the most mineral-rich areas of the country. The government statement was issued late on Monday.

It provided details of the seizures and the composition of the mission that carried them out. The mission included police, military personnel, military magistrates and experts from the mines ministry. Their operation focused on several mining sites, notably Menda. The seizure of more than 500 trucks and thousands of metric tons of copper and cobalt marks one of the largest recent enforcement actions.

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It underscores the scale of the challenge facing Congolese authorities. Congo's mining sector is a key source of global cobalt and copper supply. Illegal and artisanal mining has expanded as metal prices have risen. Industrial concessions have been increasingly encroached upon by unauthorised operators.

Congo Cracks Down on Illegal Mining

The government task force was dispatched by the presidency to address the problem. At the Menda concession of Boss Mining, more than 500 pieces of mining equipment were seized. The concession is near Kolwezi, a major mining hub in Lualaba province. Authorities said expatriates working with Congolese nationals used the equipment for illegal mining.

In a separate operation at the site, more than 60 foreign nationals were detained. ERG, which is based in Luxembourg, owns Boss Mining, Frontier and Metalkol in Congo. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the seizures. The crackdown reflects a broader trend across Africa.

Governments are increasingly targeting illegal mining while trying to formalise artisanal operations. Formalisation efforts aim to bring more production into official channels. They also seek to boost state revenues from the mining sector. Congo's justice minister ordered the judicial investigations this week.

The government statement said the investigations concern suspected mining fraud and mineral smuggling. The provinces of Lualaba and Haut-Katanga are the focus of the investigations. Both are located in the mineral-rich south of the country. The statement provided no further details on the exact amount of copper and cobalt seized.

It also did not specify the total number of individuals detained beyond the more than 60 foreign nationals. The government task force was dispatched by the presidency last week. Its operation led to the seizure of the equipment at Menda. Boss Mining is one of several Congolese operations owned by ERG.

The company has not publicly commented on the seizures or the detentions. The enforcement action comes as Congo seeks to assert greater control over its mineral resources. Illegal mining has long been a concern for the government. High metal prices have encouraged unauthorised activity.

Judicial Investigations Ordered

Industrial concessions have been particularly affected. The mission that carried out the seizures included representatives from multiple state agencies. Police, military personnel, military magistrates and mines ministry experts took part. Their operation was conducted at several mining sites.

Menda was specifically highlighted in the government statement. The statement was issued late on Monday. It was reported by Reuters. The justice minister's order for judicial investigations is a formal step.

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It could lead to prosecutions if evidence of fraud or smuggling is found. Congo is a major player in the global mining industry. Its cobalt and copper output is critical for batteries, electronics and other sectors. Illegal mining undermines official production and state revenue.

It also creates security and environmental risks. Governments across Africa are adopting similar approaches. They are combining enforcement with efforts to integrate artisanal miners into the formal economy. Congo's move reflects that dual strategy.

The government is cracking down on illegal operations while pursuing formalisation. The seizure of more than 500 trucks and thousands of metric tons of copper and cobalt is a significant enforcement outcome. It follows the dispatch of the presidential task force. The detentions of more than 60 foreign nationals add to the scale of the operation.

No further details on their nationalities or status were provided. ERG has operations in Congo through Boss Mining, Frontier and Metalkol. The company is headquartered in Luxembourg. The government statement did not indicate whether any charges had been filed.

Efforts to Formalise Artisanal Operations

The judicial investigations ordered by the justice minister are ongoing. Congo's mineral-rich provinces remain a focal point for both legal and illegal mining. Lualaba and Haut-Katanga are central to the country's copper and cobalt production. The crackdown is part of wider efforts to bring order to the sector.

Authorities aim to ensure that mining benefits the state and formal operators. The government task force was dispatched by the presidency. Its seizure of equipment at Menda was one of the largest recent actions against illegal mining in Congo. The justice minister's order signals that the government intends to pursue judicial follow-up.

The investigations will examine suspected fraud and smuggling in the two provinces. Authorities have not released the exact quantity of copper and cobalt seized beyond describing it as thousands of metric tons. The statement also did not specify the total number of trucks beyond more than 500. The operation involved multiple sites, not just Menda.

The government statement mentioned several mining sites without naming all of them. ERG did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The company has not issued any public statement on the matter. Across Africa, illegal mining is a growing concern.

Governments are stepping up crackdowns while also trying to formalise artisanal operations. The goal is to bring more production into formal channels. This would boost state revenues and reduce the loss of minerals to illicit trade. Congo's action reflects that broader continental trend.

The justice minister's order and the presidential task force operation are part of a multi-pronged approach. The government statement was issued late on Monday. It was reported by Reuters.