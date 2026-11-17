A consortium led by CapitaLand Development secured the Jurong Lake District Town Hall Link site for $1.82 billion, marking the first plot sold from the master plan.

A consortium comprising CapitaLand Development, Far East Organization, and Sing Holdings has secured the rights to develop a key mixed-use site in Singapore's Jurong Lake District for a top bid of $1.82 billion. The successful offer was submitted during a state tender process that concluded on November 17, establishing a new benchmark for land value in the region. This transaction represents the first plot carved out from a larger master plan, signaling a pivotal shift in the development strategy for Singapore's largest mixed-use business district located outside the central city area.

Top Bidder Secures Prime Town Hall Link Site

The winning consortium offered $1.82 billion for the 3.72-hectare site located at Town Hall Link, which calculates to approximately $910 per square foot per plot ratio. This figure significantly outpaced the second-highest bid of $1.31 billion submitted by Sim Lian Land and Sim Lian Development, which equated to about $655 per plot ratio. The winning bid demonstrates strong market confidence in the long-term potential of the Jurong Lake District, despite recent fluctuations in commercial real estate demand across suburban areas. The Urban Redevelopment Authority accepted this top bid as the preferred offer, moving the project forward after a complex tender history that involved reserve listings and strategic parceling of the land.

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Mixed-Use Development Details and Zoning

The zoned white site allows for a maximum gross floor area of slightly more than 2 million square feet, designed to accommodate a diverse range of urban functions. Developers are required to provide a minimum of 430,556 square feet of office space, while the residential component can comprise up to 1,200 private housing units. The remaining gross floor area, approximately 473,612 square feet, is designated for complementary uses such as retail outlets, serviced apartments, hotels, sports and recreational facilities, community spaces, medical clinics, and attractions. This specific zoning structure aims to create a vibrant, self-sustaining ecosystem that reduces the need for residents to commute to the central business district for daily necessities and employment.

Strategic Infrastructure and Market Context

The government has heavily invested in infrastructure to support the transformation of this district, including the revitalization of Jurong Lake Gardens and the integration of two new Mass Rapid Transit lines. The Jurong Region Line will feature the JE5 station at Jurong East MRT, an existing interchange for the East-West and North-South lines, and the JE6 station serving the International Business Park, both scheduled to open in 2028. Furthermore, the Town Hall Link site is located in close proximity to the CR19 station on the Cross Island Line, which is planned to open in 2032. These transit connections are critical factors that analysts believe will enhance the attractiveness of the site for both residential buyers and commercial tenants seeking accessible suburban locations.

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Lessons from Previous Tender Reservations

This current sale follows a previous tender launched in June 2023 for the entire 6.5-hectare master developer site, which was intended to be developed progressively over ten to fifteen years. That initial tender closed in March 2024 with a single bidder, a five-member consortium including City Developments, Frasers Property, Mitsubishi Estate, and Mitsui Fudosan. However, the Urban Redevelopment Authority decided not to award that tender in September 2024 because the shortlisted concept at around $640 per square foot per plot ratio was deemed too low. Consequently, the master developer site was placed on the reserve list, first for the first half of 2026 and later moved to the confirmed list for the second half of 2026.

Financial Risks and Developer Outlook

While the residential component is viewed as a strong draw due to the success of nearby projects like J'den, which sold 88 percent of its units on launch day, commercial developers face specific challenges. Experts warn that suburban office space may struggle to attract tenants in a hybrid work market, making the minimum office requirement a potential financial burden. The high land cost of $910 per square foot per plot ratio could strain financing for the new master developer, particularly if office absorption rates remain sluggish. Nevertheless, property veterans like Desmond Sim and researchers from Cushman & Wakefield argue that the substantial infrastructure investments and proven demand for transit-linked housing have established a solid foundation for confidence in the Jurong Lake District.