A Singapore review panel has recommended a mandatory cooling-off period for prepaid packages, stronger influencer ad disclosure, secure ticketing, and raising Small Claims Tribunal limits to $30,000 or $60,000 by agreement.

A mandatory cooling-off period for prepaid packages and stronger oversight of influencer advertising are among seven recommendations submitted to the Government by the Consumer Protection Review Panel on Nov 27, 2026.

The panel also proposed raising the Small Claims Tribunal standard limit to $30,000, from $20,000, and to $60,000 if both parties agree, up from $30,000 now. The panel was convened by the Government in March last year and is co-chaired by Consumers Association of Singapore president Melvin Yong and former Judicial Commissioner Foo Tuat Yien. It held more than a year of consultations with over 8,000 consumers and close to 250 business and industry representatives.

Also read FIDReC Handles Record 5,344 Consumer Claims in FY2025/26 with Scams Dominating

Panel Recommendations Cover Key Areas

Feedback came from 5,522 consumers, 26 business operators, 12 influencers, nine CASE mediators and four members of the Law Society of Singapore. The recommendations focus on four areas: e-commerce consumer protection, prepayment losses and pressure selling, ticketing for entertainment events, and access to effective recourse. The panel submitted its report to the Government on Nov 27.

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This is the first comprehensive review of Singapore's consumer protection regime since the last major amendment to the Consumer Protection (Fair Trading) Act in 2018. To address pressure selling of prepaid services, the panel recommended a mandatory cooling-off period for high-risk sectors such as beauty and wellness. Consumers who make substantial financial commitments under undue sales pressure would have a window to reconsider after leaving the sales environment.

About 81 per cent of survey respondents supported the measure, and industry feedback suggested five to seven working days as a practical duration. Between Sept 10 and 30, CASE received 1,610 complaints involving about $3.82 million in prepayment losses following the closure of fitness businesses such as True Fitness and True Yoga. CASE said on Oct 5 that consumers reported total prepayment losses of $6.69 million from January to Sept 30.

Rising Prepayment Losses And Influencer Oversight

That is about 147 per cent higher than the $2.71 million reported in 2025. Beauty industry prepayment losses rose to over $1.9 million in the first half of 2026, nearly 18 times higher than a year ago. The panel also recommended stronger oversight of influencer marketing disclosures. It said advertisements are not always easy to identify, and disclosures should be made when a commercial relationship exists with an advertiser, brand, agency or sponsor.

About 80 per cent of online shoppers have seen influencers or celebrities promoting products. The Advertising Standards Authority of Singapore should strengthen monitoring of influencer advertising and develop a voluntary training programme for influencers, agencies, brands and business owners. For ticketing, the panel proposed that official providers and event organisers adopt secure digital tickets as the default for major concerts and high-demand events.

Such tickets would be linked to authenticated accounts with two-factor authentication, controlled transfer mechanisms and dynamic QR entry codes that cannot be shared. They should also expedite authorised resale platforms, which would show the original price, resale price and transaction fees before purchase. At least 722 concert-ticket scam cases were reported from January to October 2025, with at least $615,000 lost.

Small Claims Tribunal And Dispute Resolution

The panel recommended that the Small Claims Tribunal expand the categories of claims it can hear to include disputes such as car-sharing services and deposits under vehicle-rental contracts. It said the legal framework should be reviewed to protect consumers from standard contractual terms that make it difficult to access courts, tribunals or dispute-resolution processes.

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Among 1,014 survey respondents who considered filing a claim but did not proceed, 42 per cent said their claim exceeded the $30,000 limit, while 29 per cent said it was difficult to get the other party's consent. CaseTrust, the accreditation arm of CASE, should recognise businesses that protect consumers beyond basic expectations, including through stronger prepayment safeguards and sector-specific measures.

The panel also proposed that the Government and the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore review the adequacy of the Consumer Protection (Fair Trading) Act in addressing emerging unfair and deceptive digital practices. At a press conference on Nov 27, Mr Yong said the growth of e-commerce, new payment models and evolving business practices have transformed how consumers shop and transact.

Yong Highlights Consumer Protection Principles

"While these developments have brought greater convenience and choice, they have also exposed consumers to new and increasingly complex risks," he said. "Consumer protection works best when harm is prevented in the first place, when consumers are empowered to make informed decisions and when effective avenues for redress are available if things go wrong.

" Mr Yong also said it was the panel's hope that the seven recommendations would lay the foundation for a more forward-looking and effective consumer protection regime. He said such a regime would enable consumers to transact with greater confidence, encourage responsible businesses to thrive, and strengthen trust in the marketplace. The panel noted that some consumers may have to abandon part of a claim, obtain the other party's consent or pursue a more costly avenue of recourse.

Looking ahead, the panel said artificial intelligence could be an emerging risk for consumers. Businesses can use AI to tailor prices, recommendations, advertising and sales prompts to individual consumers, influencing their purchase decisions. The panel's proposals are now with the Government for consideration.