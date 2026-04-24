Content Creator Hospitalised with Gout After Pull-Up Demonstration

Local content creator Mayiduo was hospitalised with a severe gout attack after attempting a pull-up at a playground with his son. The incident highlights the importance of health insurance and being mindful of physical limitations.

Local content creator Kelvin Tan , better known as Mayiduo , recently experienced a painful reminder that impulsive actions can have unforeseen consequences. The 34-year-old found himself unexpectedly hospitalised with a severe gout flare-up, triggered by a seemingly harmless attempt to demonstrate a pull-up to his six-year-old son, Zi En.

The incident, detailed in a recent Instagram post, serves as a cautionary tale about the importance of considering one's physical limitations and the value of comprehensive health insurance. Mayiduo recounted the events leading to his hospitalisation, explaining that he and Zi En were enjoying a day at a playground when a fitness corner piqued his interest. When his son expressed unfamiliarity with the exercise known as a pull-up, Mayiduo decided to provide a practical demonstration.

Initially, he felt no immediate discomfort. However, within three days, the situation dramatically worsened. He described being unable to walk and experiencing excruciating pain that disrupted his sleep. Concerned about a possible fracture, he sought medical attention, initially questioning whether his existing condition of gout could be the culprit, but noting that the pain felt distinctly different from his usual gout symptoms.

The diagnosis confirmed his fears – a severe gout attack. This experience has prompted Mayiduo to strongly advocate for the necessity of health insurance, highlighting the substantial financial burden associated with even a short hospital stay. He wryly referred to the incident as a costly 'staycation' resulting from a rash decision, using a Hokkien term to emphasize the lack of forethought. The total cost of his hospital visit exceeded $4,000, a significant expense he attributes directly to his impromptu pull-up.

Gout, as explained by the National University Hospital, is a chronic condition characterised by intermittent episodes of painful arthritis. It commonly affects joints in the lower extremities, such as the big toes, feet, ankles, and knees. The symptoms manifest as intense joint pain, inflammation, and tenderness around the affected area. Individuals experiencing a gout attack often find it difficult and painful to walk.

The condition can be triggered by a variety of factors, including dietary choices, alcohol consumption, certain medications, physical trauma, and underlying illnesses. Mayiduo’s case underscores the potential for even minor physical exertion to exacerbate pre-existing conditions like gout. His story is a relatable one, particularly for individuals who may underestimate the importance of maintaining physical fitness and being mindful of their body’s limitations.

The incident also serves as a broader reminder of the financial risks associated with unexpected medical emergencies and the crucial role that health insurance plays in mitigating those risks. Beyond the personal financial impact, Mayiduo’s openness about his experience may encourage others to proactively address their health concerns and seek appropriate medical attention when needed. His willingness to share his story, even with a touch of self-deprecating humour, demonstrates the power of vulnerability and the importance of prioritising well-being





asiaonecom / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Gout Health Insurance Mayiduo Kelvin Tan Fitness Hospitalisation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Singapore's IMDA and South Korea's SBS Partner to Co-Produce Global Media ContentThe Infocomm Media Development Authority of Singapore and Seoul Broadcasting System have signed an MOU to collaborate on developing and producing media content, including dramas and variety shows, for international audiences. The partnership will also focus on AI-driven media solutions and industry development.

Read more »

Singapore blocks 6 more websites set up by foreign actors over hostile information threatThe six websites masqueraded as Singapore news outlets by spoofing or using Singapore-associated terms in their domain names and carrying local content, authorities say.

Read more »

Malaysia Imposes Jail Sentence for Offensive Online Content, Signaling Stricter 3R EnforcementA 64-year-old Malaysian man has been jailed for four months for posting offensive content on Facebook, marking a new precedent under the current government's stricter enforcement of laws related to race, religion, and royalty (3R). This case, along with others currently in court, highlights a shift in Malaysia's approach to online speech and raises concerns about freedom of expression.

Read more »

Content Creator Hospitalized with Gout After Pull-Up AttemptLocal content creator Mayiduo was hospitalized for severe gout after demonstrating a pull-up to his son. He highlights the importance of insurance and cautions against rash decisions.

Read more »

Mayiduo gets $4,000 hospital bill after doing 1 pull-up, tells followers: 'Don't geh kiang'Rash decisions rarely produce good results, and Mayiduo would likely agree.The 34-year-old local content creator revealed in an Instagram post yesterday (April 23) that he was recently hospitalised after doing a pull-up.

Read more »

Content Creator Hospitalised with Gout After Pull-Up AttemptLocal content creator Mayiduo was hospitalised with severe gout after demonstrating a pull-up to his son. The incident highlights the importance of health insurance and being mindful of physical limitations.

Read more »