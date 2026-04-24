Content Creator Hospitalised with Gout After Pull-Up Attempt

Local content creator Mayiduo was hospitalised with severe gout after demonstrating a pull-up to his son. The incident highlights the importance of health insurance and being mindful of physical limitations.

Local content creator Kelvin Tan , better known as Mayiduo , recently experienced a painful reminder that impulsive actions can have unforeseen consequences. The 34-year-old found himself unexpectedly hospitalised with a severe gout flare-up, triggered by a seemingly harmless attempt to demonstrate a pull-up to his six-year-old son, Zi En.

The incident, detailed in a recent Instagram post, serves as a cautionary tale about the importance of considering one's physical limitations and the value of comprehensive health insurance. Mayiduo recounted the events leading to his hospitalisation, explaining that he and Zi En were enjoying a day at a playground when a fitness corner piqued his interest. When his son expressed unfamiliarity with the exercise known as a pull-up, Mayiduo decided to provide a practical demonstration.

Initially, he felt no immediate discomfort. However, within three days, the situation dramatically worsened. He described being unable to walk and experiencing excruciating pain that disrupted his sleep. Concerned he might have suffered a fracture, he sought medical attention.

To his surprise, the diagnosis wasn't a broken bone, but a severe attack of gout. He humorously referred to the incident as an expensive 'staycation,' costing him over $4,000, and a direct result of making a rash decision without proper thought – a sentiment often expressed in Hokkien. This experience highlights the unpredictable nature of gout and the potential for seemingly minor physical activities to trigger a debilitating attack in individuals predisposed to the condition.

According to medical experts at the National University Hospital, gout is a chronic inflammatory arthritis caused by a buildup of uric acid crystals in the joints. While commonly affecting the big toe, it can also impact the foot, ankles, and knees. Symptoms manifest as intense joint pain, inflammation, tenderness, and difficulty with mobility.

Gout attacks aren't always spontaneous; they can be provoked by a variety of factors including dietary choices – particularly foods rich in purines – alcohol consumption, certain medications, physical injury, or underlying illnesses. Mayiduo’s case underscores the importance of being mindful of these triggers and proactively managing the condition. His story also serves as a strong endorsement for having adequate health insurance coverage, as the cost of treatment for a severe gout attack can be substantial.

Beyond the financial burden, the pain and disruption to daily life caused by gout can be significant, making preventative measures and prompt medical attention crucial. The incident has prompted Mayiduo to share his experience publicly, hoping to raise awareness about gout and encourage others to prioritize their health and well-being





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