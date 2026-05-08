Controversial Recruiter Sparks Debate Over Preference for 'Hungrier' Foreign Workers in Singapore

A legal recruiter's comments about companies favoring foreign workers over Singaporeans due to their 'hunger' have ignited a heated online debate, with many criticizing the notion and raising concerns about workplace fairness and global hiring practices.

SINGAPORE: A recent podcast discussion featuring Shulin Lee, a 42-year-old former lawyer and founder of Aslant Legal, sparked significant debate online after she claimed that companies are increasingly favoring workers from Malaysia, Vietnam, and the Philippines over Singapore an employees.

Lee, who appeared on an episode aired on April 30, suggested that the preference for foreign workers is not due to superior skills but rather their perceived 'hunger'—a term she used to describe their willingness to work harder and accept lower pay. She emphasized that this hunger is now irreplaceable, stating that no amount of enrichment classes will make her children smarter than AI.

Lee also advised young employees to focus on relationship-building skills, as she believes many Gen Zs, born between 1995 and 2012, struggle with basic conversational skills and explaining their work to strangers, which she finds alarming. Her remarks have drawn mixed reactions, with many online users expressing strong disagreement. Some argued that 'hungrier' is a euphemism for 'desperate,' pointing out that foreign workers may appear more motivated due to higher exchange rates and better financial incentives.

For instance, one Facebook user commented that 'hungrier' translates to 'willing to accept low pay and longer hours,' while a YouTube user argued that foreign workers are not necessarily hungrier but are more incentivized due to favorable exchange rates. Another commenter questioned why foreign workers do not contribute to their home countries' economies if they are truly hungrier. Others criticized Lee for promoting a toxic work culture, suggesting that employers often discard workers once they lose their initial enthusiasm.

The debate highlights broader concerns about workplace dynamics, fair hiring practices, and the impact of globalization on local employment





IndependentSG / 🏆 2. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Singapore Employment Foreign Workers Workplace Culture Gen Z

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

California Gubernatorial Race Heats Up as Candidates Clash in Fiery CNN DebateA detailed analysis of the contentious CNN debate for the California governor's office, focusing on the scrutiny of Xavier Becerra and the divide over single-payer healthcare.

Read more »

Anthropic Mythos AI Sparks Concerns Over Frontier AI Cybersecurity RisksAnthropic's Mythos AI model demonstrates advanced coding and system analysis capabilities, raising alarms about the potential for cybercriminals to use frontier AI to exploit vulnerabilities in critical systems at an unprecedented scale.

Read more »

Former Actor Huang Yiliang Sparks Online Debate After Viral Altercation with Fellow HawkerA viral video capturing a heated dispute between former actor Huang Yiliang and a chicken rice vendor at Circuit Road Hawker Centre has triggered mixed reactions from the public regarding his behavior and past.

Read more »

Nancy Guthrie's Appearance on Live Show Sparks Interest in Her Missing MotherNancy Guthrie, an anchor for Savannah Guthrie, made a surprise appearance on her live show, sparking curiosity about her missing mother, Nancy Guthrie, who has been missing since February 1. The anchor's cohost, Craig Melvin, announced her temporary exit on the air, stating that she would return the next day. The search for Nancy Guthrie's mother has been in national headlines for months, with no significant information related to her whereabouts uncovered to date.

Read more »