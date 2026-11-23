Police in Germany and Denmark investigate coordinated email bomb threats targeting hundreds of schools. Authorities confirm no specific threats exist, dismissing the incidents as disruptive hoaxes across Europe.

Police in Germany and Denmark launched investigations on Monday, November 23, 2026, after schools in both nations received coordinated bomb threats via email. The incidents, which affected 450 schools across Germany, represent the latest escalation in a wave of disruptive cyber harassment targeting educational institutions and critical infrastructure throughout Europe.

Official Response Dismisses Immediate Physical Threat

Law enforcement authorities in both countries determined that the threats were hoaxes with no basis in actual danger. Police in the southwestern German city of Freiburg stated clearly that there was no evidence suggesting the 450 contacted schools faced any specific, credible threat. Berlin police issued similar guidance to local authorities, advising that no emergency response was necessary. Authorities in the German state of Thuringia further clarified that the perpetrators' apparent intention was solely to cause fear and disruption without taking any violent action.

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Wider European Pattern of Cyber Harassment Emerges

This coordinated effort to destabilize daily life follows a broader pattern of hoaxes and cyberattacks targeting essential services across the continent. Similar tactics have previously disrupted supermarkets, blood banks, air traffic systems, and broadcasters in multiple European nations. Schools in Italy were also evacuated earlier in November after thousands received identical emailed bomb threats, indicating a synchronized campaign designed to overwhelm emergency services and create public anxiety.

Danish Authorities Confirm Investigation Underway

Police in Denmark launched a separate but parallel investigation into threats directed at several schools within their borders. Danish law enforcement officials explicitly stated they were currently investigating the matter while emphasizing that there was no reason for public concern. The parallel nature of the attacks in Germany and Denmark suggests a coordinated effort by malicious actors seeking to exploit the vulnerability of educational institutions during the academic term.

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Impact on Students and Educational Continuity

Despite the volume of threats, schools in both nations were largely advised to continue their normal schedules rather than implementing full-scale lockdowns or closures. The decision by German and Danish police to maintain normalcy reflects an assessment that the threats were digital noise rather than physical danger. This approach aims to minimize disruption to student education while allowing investigators to trace the origin of the email campaigns without causing panic among parents and staff.

Future Security Measures and Ongoing Monitoring

While no specific immediate consequences for citizens or consumers were outlined beyond the disruption of Monday morning routines, the incident highlights the ongoing challenge of securing digital communication channels. Schools and government bodies are now likely to review their email security protocols and crisis communication plans in response to these events. The coordinated nature of the threats across multiple European countries suggests that law enforcement agencies may increase cross-border cooperation to identify and apprehend those responsible for the widespread panic.