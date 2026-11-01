COP17 adopts Yerevan Pathway to accelerate biodiversity action through 2030

Governments at the UN COP17 conference in Armenia adopted the Yerevan Pathway to speed up biodiversity action after a first global review found the world off track on almost all targets. Finance remains elusive, with COP18 set for Quito in 2028.

Governments at a UN conference that ended on Saturday adopted a decision to step up efforts to protect global biodiversity, although the finance to deliver it remains elusive.

The two-week COP17 conference in Armenia's capital ran through the night before concluding. The talks came against a fractious political backdrop, and as the world prepares for fresh climate talks in Turkey starting Nov 9. The conference in Yerevan oversaw the first global review of the Global Biodiversity Framework agreed in Montreal four years ago. While progress had been made, delegates agreed it was not enough, with the world off track on almost all of its targets.

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Governments Adopt the Yerevan Pathway

After intense talks, governments adopted a decision dubbed the Yerevan Pathway. The decision agrees faster action on areas such as reducing harmful subsidies, increasing finance for developing countries, and aligning national spending with biodiversity goals. Governments acknowledged that action so far had been insufficient and set out priorities to accelerate efforts through to 2030.

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At a time when multilateralism is under pressure, COP17 has shown that international co-operation can still deliver, said Anita de Horde, executive director of the Finance for Biodiversity Foundation. The real success of COP17 will be measured by what governments implement before COP18, she said. Delegates agreed that COP18 would be held in the Ecuadorean capital, Quito, in 2028.

The framework agreed in Montreal set goals including conserving 30 per cent of land, inland waters, marine and coastal areas by 2030, and restoring 30 per cent of degraded ecosystems. It also set goals on reforming harmful subsidies, and mobilising US$200 billion, or S$255 billion, a year to help pay to preserve biodiversity. Nearly 90 per cent of parties to the biodiversity convention had set national targets, although fewer than half of those assessed were on track, the UN said.

Finance and Subsidy Targets Discussed

Daudi Sumba, chief conservation officer at WWF International, said the review of progress had sent a strong signal, but it needed to be backed up with finance. Organisers said more than US$1.8 billion in finance from governments, philanthropies and investors had been announced during the conference. On the issue of biodiversity-harming subsidies, governments agreed to accelerate efforts towards the existing target of reducing harmful incentives by at least US$500 billion a year by 2030.

Delegates also agreed to review existing funding arrangements and set criteria for a future permanent financing mechanism. They also agreed to voluntarily broaden the contributor base, although some said progress overall remained too slow. We cannot just plod on to 2030 without a course correction, said Catherine Weller, global policy director at non-profit Fauna and Flora.