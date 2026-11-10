COP31 Antalya Leaders Push Electrification Goals Amid Fossil Fuel Debate

World leaders gather in Antalya for COP31 to address climate implementation. The conference highlights a push for 35% global electrification by 2035 while the US skips talks and fossil fuel transition plans remain stalled.

World leaders convened in Antalya, Turkey, on November 11, 2026, to outline their climate priorities at the COP31 United Nations climate change conference. As delegates from nearly 200 countries gathered in the Mediterranean resort city, negotiators focused on reaching an agreement to increase the share of electricity in global energy use. This effort aims to revive stalled initiatives designed to move the world away from heavy reliance on fossil fuels.

Electrification Targets Define COP31 Agenda

The central mechanism driving the current negotiations is a proposal pushed by host nation Turkey to make electrification goals the cornerstone of any final deal. This initiative seeks to raise electricity's share of total global energy consumption to 35% by 2035, a significant jump from just over one-fifth of the current level. Proponents argue that this shift could theoretically reduce greenhouse gas emissions from cars, factories, and buildings by increasing the efficiency of energy end-use sectors.

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Key Speakers Address Implementation Urgency

Scores of presidents and heads of government delivered rapid-fire speeches starting Wednesday afternoon to provide political impetus to the ongoing talks. Scheduled speakers included Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Chinese Vice President Han Zheng, and Marshall Islands President Hilda Heine. Former French Prime Minister Laurent Fabius, who led the 2015 Paris conference, emphasized that the key word for this summit is implementation, urging leaders to explain how they will execute their announced strategies rather than merely making new promises.

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US Absence and Fossil Fuel Transition Stalemate

The United States, identified as the world's largest historical emitter, has skipped the talks for the second consecutive year after President Donald Trump withdrew from climate cooperation following his return to office in 2025. Critics note that the Turkish electrification proposal lacks language requiring new power generation to come from clean energy sources, leaving the broader plan to transition away from coal, oil, and gas unclear. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged countries to stop treating the transition away from fossil fuels as taboo or intractable during his address on Tuesday.

Climate Crisis Context and Future Roadmaps

A UN report released last month indicated that the world is currently on course to break through the 1.5 degrees Celsius warming limit agreed upon under the Paris Agreement. Global greenhouse gas emissions show little sign of falling despite competing crises such as wars and inflation demanding political attention. While the previous COP in Brazil failed to reach consensus on reducing dependency on fossil fuels, the Brazilian presidency has published a roadmap asking countries to assess their energy systems by 2028 and work toward reducing fossil fuel supply from 2031.