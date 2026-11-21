COP31 Presidents Murat Kurum and Australian delegates present a revised climate deal in Antalya, addressing fossil fuel concerns and finance for developing nations ahead of final approval.

Climate negotiators in Antalya, Turkey, moved toward a final consensus on Sunday, November 22, following the announcement of a revised agreement package aimed at strengthening global efforts to combat global warming. The COP31 Presidents, representing host nation Turkey and leading negotiator Australia, presented this new text with the hope of securing unanimous approval from the nearly 200 participating delegations.

Finalizing the Consensus Framework

COP31 President Murat Kurum addressed a late-night plenary session, stating that the conference would reconvene the following morning to formally approve the deal. He expressed confidence that the newly proposed text contained elements acceptable to all parties involved. This announcement came after intense negotiations that extended well beyond the initial Friday deadline, carrying through Saturday and into the early hours of Sunday.

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The revised version of the deal text represents a significant refinement of an earlier draft. That previous iteration faced heavy criticism from various environmental advocates and diplomatic blocs for lacking sufficient ambition. Specifically, critics noted that the original draft failed to include any explicit reference to ending the use of fossil fuels, a major point of contention for many participating nations.

Addressing Fossil Fuel and Finance Concerns

President Kurum asserted that the specific concerns regarding the transition away from fossil fuels had been adequately addressed in the new text. He indicated that the revised language now provides a clearer pathway for phasing out carbon-intensive energy sources, a critical demand from nations most vulnerable to climate impacts. This adjustment was essential to bridge the gap between industrialized economies and those calling for more aggressive climate action.

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Additionally, the new package includes provisions designed to help developing countries finance their adaptations to climate change. This focus on financial support aims to ensure that poorer nations have the resources necessary to cope with rising temperatures and extreme weather events. The inclusion of these financial mechanisms was a key factor in gaining broader support for the agreement among the diverse group of delegations present.

Intensive Diplomatic Consultations

The drafting of this final text followed intensive consultations led by Australia, which holds the presidency for the talks, and supported by Turkey, the host nation. These discussions involved nearly 200 delegations representing some of the world's richest, poorest, largest, and smallest nations. The complexity of balancing these varied interests required extensive dialogue and compromise from all sides.

Australia's primary task, with the backing of Turkish officials, has been to craft a deal that balances the urgent needs of climate-vulnerable nations with the economic realities of countries dependent on fossil fuel production or consumption. This delicate balancing act has defined the negotiation process throughout the conference, requiring careful diplomatic maneuvering to avoid stalemate.

Global Temperature Threshold and Next Steps

This year's COP marks a critical juncture as it is the first conference held since the UN's environmental body confirmed that global temperature rise is set to exceed 1.5 degrees Celsius. This threshold, agreed upon over a decade ago by all countries, is a key benchmark for limiting extreme weather impacts. Surpassing this limit intensifies risks such as droughts, floods, and storms, making the outcome of these talks particularly significant.

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Delegations have until 0300 GMT to raise any formal objections to the deal before a session scheduled at 0600 GMT begins the approval process. The urgency of this timeline underscores the global pressure to finalize an agreement that can meaningfully address the escalating climate crisis. The success of this process will determine the trajectory of international climate policy for years to come.