COP31 Split Over 1.5C Goal After UN Says Threshold Will Be Missed

Nations at COP31 in Antalya are divided over whether to keep the 1.5C climate goal after the UN said crossing it is imminent and unavoidable. Some countries want to affirm it as the right goal, while others see room to weaken ambition.

Nations at the COP31 climate summit in Antalya, Turkey, are divided over the 1.5C goal after the United Nations said the threshold will be missed.

COP31 Nations Divided Over 1.5C Goal

Some countries want a final deal to affirm that 1.5C remains the right goal. Others see an opportunity to weaken climate ambition. The world has already warmed about 1.4C above pre-industrial times. The UN declared in September that crossing 1.5C, the most ambitious target threshold of the Paris accord, was imminent and unavoidable.

Also read UN Climate Chief Urges Swift Action at COP31 Amid Pushback from Fossil Fuel Nations

COP31 negotiations are now at the midway point. For a decade, the 1.5C goal has served as the north star of climate action, a line nations pledged to hold to avoid the worst ravages of a warming planet. But at this year's global climate conference, the first since the UN said the 1.5C threshold would be missed, nations appear unsure how to take the news.

Advertisement

Some nations are clinging to the goal, particularly those on the frontlines of the climate crisis. Palau President Surangel Whipps Jr, whose Pacific island nation is threatened by rising seas, said 1.5C was not an abstract target. It is an existential threat to our food, our economies and sovereignty, he told world leaders in Antalya.

Some countries want a final deal at COP31 to affirm that 1.5C remains the right goal, according to a summary of negotiating positions released by Australia, which is chairing the talks. There is also a push for language about returning to 1.5C as soon as possible and that global temperatures are still able to be lowered once exceeding the threshold.

Skeptics See Opportunity To Abandon Target

In private, some negotiators are sceptical but reluctant to abandon a target seen as essential to driving the fastest possible cuts in planet-heating greenhouse gas emissions. Others are spying an opportunity to jettison 1.5C, several observers of the ongoing closed-door climate negotiations told AFP. This includes the Arab Group and Like-Minded Developing Countries, these sources said. They are two negotiating blocs of emerging economies including Saudi Arabia and India.

One senior delegate from a Western nation warned of a potential backsliding in climate action should those efforts succeed at COP31. Jasper Inventor, head of Greenpeace's delegation in Antalya, said some developing nations worried a stronger reference to 1.5C could mean greater pressure to cut emissions without extra financial help. Among the wish-list of negotiating priorities released on Nov 12, some nations also urged a rejection of grey literature.

Advertisement

That is an oblique reference seen as a possible swipe at the UN Environment Programme (UNEP). In September, UNEP published a first-of-its-kind study into overshoot scenarios, exploring how the world might possibly bring global temperatures back down to 1.5C by 2100 once the threshold is breached. At COP31, outgoing UN chief Antonio Guterres, who spent his decade in office rallying nations behind 1.5C, said any overshoot must be as small as possible for as short a time as possible.

Paris Agreement Urgency Amid Rising Risks

Under the Paris agreement, nearly 200 nations agreed to keep warming well below 2C while pursuing efforts to limit it to 1.5C. But as scientific evidence mounted in the years after the accord, the lower threshold took on ever greater urgency. Beyond 1.5C, scientists say, the risks of global warming rise sharply. These include more severe floods and heatwaves and irreversible changes to the planet like the permanent loss of coral reefs.

But the idea that warming can be reversed to 1.5C is uncertain, said Pierre Friedlingstein, a climate scientist from the University of Exeter and lead author of the benchmark Global Carbon Budget study. To get there, emissions must fall rapidly while carbon is removed from the atmosphere through natural means such as planting trees and restoring wetlands, or emerging technologies. A massive roll-out of these new technologies would be required at enormous scale over decades, Friedlingstein told AFP.

Climate Campaigners March In Antalya

Climate campaigners marched in Antalya on Nov 14 to mark the opening of the Peoples' Climate Summit and the Global Day of Action for Climate Justice. Protesters held slogans near the National Ascension Monument, also known as the Atatürk Monument, during a demonstration organised by climate activists on the sidelines of COP31.