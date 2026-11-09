COP31 opens in Turkey with finance fight and urgent calls for climate action

The COP31 climate summit opened in Antalya with a dispute over climate finance as the UN chief urged leaders to get serious about tackling the crisis amid war-driven energy security fears and AI power demand.

The COP31 climate talks opened on Monday in Antalya, Turkey, with an early fight over money as UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged world leaders to get serious about tackling the crisis after a year of devastating weather extremes.

Representatives from nearly 200 countries gathered on Turkey's Mediterranean coast for two weeks of negotiations. The opening ceremony started an hour and a half late without explanation after negotiators were locked in late-night discussions over demands by developing nations to include climate finance items on the official agenda. A source said the climate finance work programme would be included, but there would be no separate agenda point on tripling adaptation finance, which would instead be discussed under other items.

Also read Turkey’s COP31 message: Electrify, recycle and don’t mention coal

UN Chief Urges Action on Climate Crisis

Guterres called on leaders to cut emissions faster, accelerate a just transition from fossil fuels, and deliver the finance and protection vulnerable countries need. The plea came as thousands of participants descended on the Antalya Expo Center for the annual UN conference, which comes after punishing heatwaves in Europe, major wildfires in Indonesia, and catastrophic floods in Nepal, with an exceptionally strong El Nino phenomenon fuelling more climate chaos.

Developing nations demanded that climate finance be included in the official agenda, but developed countries took a hard line, according to Jasper Inventor, head of Greenpeace's COP31 delegation. He said this has already been a difficult start for COP31. Under UN climate agreements, developed countries have provided financial support to help developing nations adapt and transition to cleaner energy, but poorer countries say the sums remain insufficient.

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African countries pushed for the agenda to include the tripling of adaptation finance, which helps poorer nations pay for measures such as building sea walls or planting drought-resistant crops. A senior European Union official warned last week that there would be no political will for extra funding pledges at COP31. Observers say few major breakthroughs are expected as countries grapple with an oil price shock and geopolitical tensions fuelled by the US war with Iran and Russia's conflict in Ukraine.

The UN warned in September that global temperatures were on course to exceed 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, breaching the most ambitious threshold of the Paris Agreement. A UN Environment Programme report in October said the world is already set to overshoot 1.5C. This year stood out with extreme heatwaves across Western Europe, major wildfires in Indonesia, and a glacier collapse in Nepal that caused a catastrophic flood killing more than 1,450 people, with thousands still missing.

Geopolitical Tensions Disrupt Oil Supply Chains

This year has proven to be one of the years with the highest casualties by climate-induced disasters, said Manjeet Dal, an adviser to the Least Developed Country bloc and south Asia director of Climate Analytics. The Iran war, now in its ninth month, severely disrupted Middle East oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, lifting fuel prices and leading governments to scramble for new supplies. US President Donald Trump's administration has encouraged policies maximizing oil, gas, and coal production.

South Korea, India, Thailand, and other Asian nations have increased their reliance on coal or taken steps to boost coal-fired power generation. A lot of people who previously might have been embarrassed to argue for continuing very high use of fossil fuel are now feeling empowered to make that case, said John Holdren, a professor of environmental policy at Harvard University, who added it is hard to be optimistic.

At the same time, renewable energy deployment has risen, driven by surging exports of cheap clean tech from China. The war has strengthened the case for accelerating the energy transition. The United States is something of an outlier in this regard, said Andre Correa do Lago, a Brazilian diplomat who presided over last year's COP.

Artificial intelligence has also added a wrinkle, as its rapid rollout is driving a surge in global power demand and contributing to rising greenhouse gas emissions, but its benefits are proving irresistible even to climate and environment activist groups. Turkey is presiding over COP31, with Australia leading negotiations under an unusual arrangement that settled a dispute over who would host the conference.

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Turkey and Australia Lead COP31 Negotiations

The two sides have celebrated their cooperation, with COP31 President Murat Kurum, who is also Turkey's environment minister, and Australian Climate Minister Chris Bowen raising their clasped hands above their heads to applause during the opening ceremony. The partners have branded the summit as the implementation COP, focusing on turning commitments into concrete action. We know that delay carries one of the heaviest costs in climate action, Kurum said.

Turkey is inviting countries to join a voluntary electrification pledge to raise the share of global energy demand met by electricity from around 20 percent today to 35 percent by 2035. The COP31 presidency has centered this year's summit on a goal to electrify more than a third of the global economy by 2035, up from around a fifth today.

Climate advocates have criticized the pledge because it does not require that the additional electricity come from low-carbon sources, setting up an early fight over whether electrification alone should count as climate progress. The European Union has called for clean electrification, a term that could spark debate over the role of oil, gas, and coal in the Turkish proposal.

Debate Over Fossil Fuel Phase-Out Roadmap

A coalition of countries, including South Pacific island nations most vulnerable to sea level rise, are pushing for a clearer global roadmap away from fossil fuels. Many oil- and gas-producing nations, including Saudi Arabia, argue that fossil fuels can still form a substantial part of the global energy mix in a climate-friendly world, provided they are paired with technologies that reduce or capture emissions.

Countries committed to transition away from fossil fuels in a landmark pact at COP28 in Dubai in 2023 but have struggled to agree on how to turn that pledge into action. COP30 ended with a deal that made no explicit mention of fossil fuels after oil-producing countries opposed the language. Instead, Brazil produced a voluntary roadmap with proposals for phasing out fossil fuels that each country can tailor to their circumstances.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who will be among leaders addressing COP31 later this week, was due to arrive late on Monday, fresh from a re-election win that activists hailed as a victory for climate change. Climate diplomacy is still missing a major player as climate-sceptic US President Donald Trump has not sent officials to COP31. A US congressional delegation, however, will come to Antalya, with Democrats beaming after last week's historic US midterm election win.

Turkey will call on governments, businesses, and other institutions at the conference to sign a pledge outlining principles to ensure AI is developed and deployed sustainably. Delivery cannot remain a slogan or be left to voluntary initiatives, said John Denton, secretary general of the International Chamber of Commerce. COP31 must send clear policy signals that give businesses the confidence to invest in electrification and the wider energy transition, and turn adaptation needs into bankable projects.