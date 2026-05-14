Corporate Volunteering Programme Grows, Aiming to Engage 600 Companies and 6,000 Employees by 2030

Since last August, more than 50 companies and some 500 workers have joined a corporate volunteering programme. VolunteerInc aims to address the challenges of limited resources and difficulty measuring impact, engaging 600 companies and 6,000 employees by 2030.

More than 50 companies and some 500 workers have joined a corporate volunteering programme since last August. VolunteerInc matches firms to causes and opportunities that are in line with their size, interest and capabilities.

This comes as surveys found that, while 90% of businesses believe giving back is important, only about 30% per cent do so, citing limited resources and difficulty measuring impact. VolunteerInc aims to address these challenges and engage 600 companies and 6,000 employees by 2030. Alxis Thng reports. We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be





ChannelNewsAsia / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Corporate Volunteering Programme Volunteerinc Matches Firms Causes And Opportunities Size Interest And Capabilities Giving Back Is Important Limited Resources Difficulty Measuring Impact Engage 600 Companies 6 000 Employees Alxis Thng Businesses Believe Giving Back Is Important Only About 30% Per Cent Do So Addressing These Challenges 600 Companies And 6 000 Employees By 2030

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