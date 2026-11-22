Cox Plate winner Cosmic Crusader defeats rivals in the Group 1 Railway Stakes at Ascot on November 21, carrying a historic top weight of 61kg to secure a major Western Australian victory.

Cosmic Crusader made a triumphant return to his Perth home base by claiming the prestigious A$1.5 million Railway Stakes at Ascot on November 21. The six-year-old horse carried a massive 61kg weight, marking the first time a horse has won Western Australia's premier mile handicap with such a burden since Tudor Mak achieved the feat in 1967.

Railway Stakes Victory Details

Fresh from his Group 1 Cox Plate success at Flemington on October 24 and a second-place finish in the Champions Stakes on November 7, Cosmic Crusader demonstrated superior class on the Ascot turf. Jockey William Pike guided the $13 longshot through a sweeping run, settling in midfield before being forced widest as they turned for home. Once clear, the horse lengthened his strides in the straight to win by half a length from King Of Light, ridden by Lucy Fiore, while Western Empire finished third under Damian Lane.

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Historic Weight Carrying Record

The victory is particularly significant because handicapping conditions in this race typically favor lightweight runners, making a heavy impost win extremely rare. Owner-breeder Bob Peters expressed his surprise at the result, noting that winning with 61kg was highly unusual compared to the lightweight horses that usually dominate the event. This performance stands as a testament to the horse's stamina and ability to handle extreme pressure, drawing comparisons in prestige to the Cox Plate within the local racing community.

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Trainer And Jockey Perspectives

Trainer Michael Grantham credited the success to the condition provided by previous trainer Andrea Leek, who prepared the horse during his recent campaign in Victoria. Grantham praised the stable crew for getting the horse race-fit in just nine days after his return from Melbourne. Jockey William Pike admitted he was initially concerned when the horse was forced wide around the bend, fearing their chances were diminished, but credited the horse's handling of the run and the calm demeanor instilled by the clerk of the course for securing the win.

Future Racing Schedule And Legacy

Cosmic Crusader is now set to defend his crown in the Northerly Stakes at Ascot on December 5, with owner Bob Peters viewing this race as a necessary prep run before the target event. The bay gelding has now secured four Group 1 victories, adding to his previous wins in the Turnbull Stakes, PB Lawrence Stakes, and Bletchingly Stakes. This latest triumph cements his legacy in Western Australian racing history and provides a significant boost to the local racing standing for years to come.