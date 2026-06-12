Cost and Convenience Major Barriers to Healthy Eating in Singapore, Survey Finds

A new survey of 1,175 Singapore residents reveals that high costs and lack of convenience are the main reasons people struggle to eat healthily. The findings are illustrated by the experience of video editor Alson Koh, who abandoned his healthy eating efforts because nutritious meals were too expensive and not filling enough. The poll shows 38% only eat healthily when convenient and affordable, while 13% do not try at all, citing expense, poor taste, and work pressures. Among those who succeed, common strategies include choosing whole grains, increasing fibre intake, and selecting products with the Healthier Choice Symbol. Dieticians link these challenges to Singapore's fast-paced lifestyle, which promotes rushed meals and frequent eating out.

A recent survey highlights the significant challenges Singapore residents face when attempting to maintain a healthy diet, with cost and convenience emerging as primary obstacles.

The study, which polled 1,175 individuals, reveals that a hectic lifestyle often leads to sedentary habits and a prioritization of convenience over nutrition. Video editor Alson Koh's personal journey exemplifies these widespread struggles. At 26, Koh sought to improve his health by joining a gym and altering his diet.

Although he initially succeeded in adapting to his fitness routine with the help of online resources and friends, he eventually abandoned his healthier eating habits due to the substantially higher costs associated with nutritious meals. Preparing a simple healthy dinner, such as a salad with vegetables and protein or air-fried chicken breast with brussels sprouts, can cost two to three times more than a standard packet of economy rice from a local coffee shop.

For someone meticulously monitoring monthly expenditures, this price differential proved unsustainable. Furthermore, the affordable healthy options he attempted, like a portion of six air-fried brussels sprouts or greek yogurt with fruit, often failed to provide lasting satiety, leading to hunger between meals and undermining his efforts. The survey's quantitative data strongly supports Koh's experience. A substantial 38 percent of respondents admitted they only attempt to eat healthily when it is both convenient and not excessively costly.

More alarmingly, 13 percent of those surveyed stated they do not intentionally try to eat healthy at all. Among this group, the leading reasons are the perceived high expense of healthy food (42 percent) and the belief that such food is unpalatable (37 percent).

Additionally, 27 percent cited their demanding work-life arrangements as a barrier to healthy eating. These figures represent a notable shift from a similar poll conducted in 2023, where one in five respondents reported not trying to eat healthily, with 30 percent of them justifying their habits by the absence of pressing medical issues and 27 percent citing cost and taste as influencing factors. Koh's irregular working hours and busy schedule made meal preparation nearly impossible.

He described the mental toll of balancing work deadlines, external commitments, and personal hobbies, leaving no time or energy to cook. He also lacked convenient access to healthy food options and found it difficult to deviate from the established lunch routines with colleagues who frequently visited fast food restaurants and coffee shops. Despite these formidable barriers, the survey also uncovers the strategies employed by those who do manage to eat healthily.

Among this proactive group, 61 percent primarily focus on opting for healthier carbohydrates, such as wholegrain bread and cereals with reduced sugar. A significant proportion, 44 percent, aim to include more fibre and nutritious foods in their meals, while 43 percent work to reduce their overall carbohydrate intake.

Furthermore, 37 percent of health-conscious respondents actively choose products bearing the Healthier Choice Symbol. Senior dietician Grace Yanti from Mount Elizabeth Hospital contextualizes these findings, emphasizing the profound impact of Singapore's fast-paced culture. She notes that rushed meals, skipped meals, frequent eating out, and late-night eating are common consequences of demanding work and school schedules. Stress and insufficient sleep further compound the problem by influencing appetite, cravings, and food choices.

Koh's narrative echoes this professional insight; he experienced added stress during social events and busy periods, where maintaining his healthy eating goals felt like a constant mental burden. Ultimately, he has shifted his focus towards increasing exercise rather than strictly restricting food intake, a trade-off many Singaporeans seem to understand, balancing the desire for health against the overwhelming pressures of modern urban life





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Singapore Healthy Eating Survey Cost Of Living Convenience Diet Lifestyle Hawker Centres Healthier Choice Symbol Dietician

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