Singapore will hold One Countdown 2027 celebrations on Dec 31 at six heartland locations plus The Kallang, Marina Bay, Sentosa and Clarke Quay, with extended public transport and crowd advisories.

Singapore will hold One Countdown 2027 celebrations on Dec 31 at six heartland locations, The Kallang, Marina Bay, Sentosa and Clarke Quay, the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth announced on Thursday, Nov 19.

The six heartland sites are Boon Lay, Choa Chu Kang, Nee Soon, Punggol, Tampines and Woodlands. Celebrations will also take place at recreation centres and dormitories for migrant workers. Public transport services will be extended on New Year's Eve, with details to be announced by public transport operators in December. Those heading to Marina Bay and The Kallang are encouraged to look out for advisories on crowd conditions and recommended routes via Crowd@MarinaBay and Crowd@TheKallang respectively.

Also read Raye Leads 2027 Grammy Nominations With 11 as Beyonce Earns 100th Nod

Heartland Celebrations Details

More details will be shared in December. Heartland residents can look forward to live performances, family-friendly activities and fireworks displays close to home, organised by the People's Association. Fireworks displays will be set off across all six heartland celebration sites, and more details on programmes at each location will be available on the PA website in early December.

Advertisement

At The Kallang, formerly known as the Singapore Sports Hub, visitors can enjoy Singapore's longest countdown fireworks display, which will run for 35 minutes across four chapters. Featuring immersive light and sound effects, the first chapter will begin at 9pm and is specially designed for families with young children, building up to a grand finale at midnight. Other highlights include live performances across multiple stages and community activities.

The winner of The Kallang Pass, who will enjoy free year-long access to ticketed events at the National Stadium and Singapore Indoor Stadium, will also be unveiled there. A slew of homegrown acts including Estelle Fly and DJ Inquisitive will entertain the crowd at The Kallang Countdown 2027 concert. More information is available on The Kallang's website.

Marina Bay Festivities Line-up

The Marina Bay precinct will host a line-up of New Year's Eve festivities, including the debut of Pacx Nights 2026, a brand new Asian pop-culture festival at the Bayfront Event Space. Other highlights are Brightening Lives, a projection show on the facade of The Fullerton Hotel, and Come Together @ Esplanade, featuring live outdoor performances. Celebrations will build up to midnight with a four-part fireworks display starting from 10.30pm. Those staying home can take part via a YouTube livestream.

More information is available on the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2027 website. At Sentosa, Mediacorp will host its Let's Celebrate 2027 countdown show at Siloso Beach with star-studded performances. Beyond the show, visitors can look forward to family-friendly activities, festive programming and countdown parties throughout the island, before fireworks displays light up Siloso Beach and Palawan Beach simultaneously at midnight. The grand finale will also include Lollipops Fireworks, marking a first in Singapore.

Advertisement

Clarke Quay Cosmic Bloom Event

More information is available on Sentosa's website. Those who want to usher in 2027 partying can head to CQ @ Clarke Quay for its riverside Cosmic Bloom Countdown, which has free admission. The cosmic-themed celebration will feature live music, DJ performances, interactive installations and immersive projection mapping shows throughout the precinct. Come midnight, a celebratory confetti burst and LED balloon blast will ring in the new year at Fountain Square.

Countdown festivities will be held at seven Migrant Worker Recreation Centres and 15 dormitories this New Year's Eve, up from five recreation centres the previous year. The seven recreation centres are in Kaki Bukit, Kranji, Penjuru, Terusan, Tuas South, Soon Lee and Woodlands. The dormitories will organise celebrations for their workers, including live performances by local and foreign artistes, food stations, carnival games and lucky draw prizes.

Members of the public should look out for advisories on crowd conditions and recommended routes before attending the events on Dec 31. Further details will be shared in December.