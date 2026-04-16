Counterfeit Skincare Fears Grow as Online Purchases Fail Lab Tests

Lab tests on skincare products bought online in Singapore show significant differences from authentic items, raising concerns about safety, counterfeit risks, and consumer awareness. Investigations reveal that many products contain different ingredients or formulations, potentially leading to skin irritations and long-term damage.

Singapore 's e-commerce landscape is facing scrutiny as laboratory tests reveal significant discrepancies between skincare products purchased online and those obtained from authorized retail channels. The allure of lower prices, sometimes up to 30 percent cheaper, on online platforms may come with substantial risks, including the potential for counterfeit goods and safety concerns.

Talking Point, a program investigating consumer issues, conducted a comparison by purchasing 18 different skincare items across six categories: facial cleansers, face serums, moisturisers, face masks, sterile gels, and sunscreens. These were then tested against authentic products bought from official retailers and brand-owned online stores. The laboratory results, conducted by SGS Testing and Control Services Singapore, indicated that a majority of the online purchases did not match their genuine counterparts. Notably, one moisturiser contained only 8 percent of the original ingredients, raising alarms about it being a potential counterfeit. Product authentication expert Ng Guankai, with 18 years of experience combating counterfeits, stated that given the vast number of skincare products available online, it is highly probable that consumers have unknowingly purchased such fakes. Korean beauty (K-beauty) products, due to their immense popularity, have become a prime target for counterfeiters, with intellectual property violations costing K-beauty brands an estimated US$746 million last year. The testing revealed that all tested face serums exhibited low ingredient matching scores, ranging from 14 to 29 percent, suggesting significant differences in their composition or formulation compared to authentic products. Similarly, two face masks showed less than one-third similarity to the originals. Facial cleansers fared slightly better, with matching percentages exceeding half, but still indicating notable variations. Only four products – one sunscreen and three sterile gels – were found to be almost exact matches to the genuine items. The potential harm of these counterfeit skincare products is a serious concern, with dermatologist Derek Lim highlighting cases where patients experienced skin complaints such as redness, dryness, and flaking after using questionable products. At best, counterfeits might be ineffective, but at worst, they could contain irritants or allergens, leading to skin reactions or the development of allergies. Lim pointed out that while genuine products for sensitive skin are formulated with minimal preservatives and fragrances, counterfeit versions may not adhere to such standards, potentially causing breakouts for unsuspecting users. Moreover, counterfeit sunscreens might lack the necessary ultraviolet protection, leading users to believe they are safe and consequently increasing sun exposure and skin damage. While some counterfeit effects are immediately noticeable, others, like those stemming from long-term exposure to harmful ingredients, may only become evident over time. It is important to distinguish between counterfeits and parallel imports, also known as grey market products. These are authentic products manufactured by or for the brand owner but intended for a different market, potentially with different quality control standards. Two of the moisturisers tested fell into this category, showing a 52 to 63 percent similarity. Nevertheless, the high perceived value and profit margins associated with skincare products make them a lucrative target for counterfeiters, ranging from opportunistic individuals seeking quick profits to more organized criminal operations





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