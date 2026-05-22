Couple in Singapore's Court of Appeal battle over $1.865 million condo ownership ratio

The couple had registered the condo's ownership in the ratio of 99:1, with Mr. Jake Ngor holding the one per cent share. Several months later, they broke up, and Mr. Ngor sued Ms. Wong for ownership, alleging the property was registered in the ratio to quell her insecurity and avoid paying ABSD for a subsequent purchase.

In December 2019, a couple purchased a condo in Hillcrest Arcadia with a value of $1.865 million in Bukit Timah. The unit was registered in their ownership ratio of 99:1.

Several months after the sale, they broke up and Mr. Jake Ngor sued Ms. Millie Wong for ownership dispute. The Court of Appeal upheld Ms. Wong's 99% stake in the property after rejecting Ngor's claim for a bigger share, noting that it would amount to condoning illegal activities to evade additional buyer's stamp duty (ABSD). Mr. Ngor was ordered to pay Ms. Wong $50,000 in costs for the appeal





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Controversial Property Ownership Final Ownership Avoiding ABSD Legal Process Ownership Disputes

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