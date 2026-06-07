Couple Killed in Fatal Motorcycle Accident on Second Link to Malaysia

A married couple lost their lives when their Singapore-registered motorcycle collided with another vehicle on the Second Link expressway towards Malaysia. The accident caused major traffic delays, and the victims, identified as Tham Khin Peng and Lim Ah Bit, were pronounced dead at the scene. Their wake is set for June 8 in Johor Bahru.

A couple was killed in a tragic traffic accident along the Second Link expressway heading towards Malaysia on Friday, June 5, at approximately 8:30 p.m. The victims, identified as Tham Khin Peng, 55, and his wife Lim Ah Bit, 54, were riding a Singapore-registered motorcycle when they collided with a vehicle.

The accident occurred on the second lane of the highway, leading to extensive traffic disruption in the area. Eyewitness videos circulated on social media, showing the motorcycle on its side and the two victims a short distance away, with their faces covered by cloths. Authorities quickly cordoned off two lanes on the left side of the highway to manage the scene.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority issued a social media alert around 9:35 p.m., warning travelers to expect significant delays at the Tuas Checkpoint. Heavy congestion was reported, as captured in footage from a pillion rider who passed the site. Sin Mah Bike Towing Service posted a notice on Facebook seeking to locate the victims' family. The bereaved relatives contacted the company within an hour and claimed the bodies the following morning.

Reports indicate that Tham had worked in Singapore for over 20 years as a food delivery rider, while Lim was a restaurant waitress for about a year. The couple's wake is being held at the Johor Bahru Chinese Hill Funeral Parlour, with cremation scheduled for June 8. The incident highlights the dangers of nighttime travel on the busy causeway and has prompted an outpouring of condolences from the community.

Investigations into the exact cause of the collision are ongoing, and authorities are likely to review safety measures on the Second Link. This tragic event serves as a stark reminder for all motorists to exercise extreme caution, especially during peak travel hours and in low-light conditions





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Second Link Accident Motorcycle Collision Malaysia Tham Khin Peng Lim Ah Bit Tuas Checkpoint Delay Fatal Traffic Crash

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