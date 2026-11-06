Court of Appeal Acquits Lev Panfilov Citing Reasonable Doubt from Inconsistent Testimony

Singapore's Court of Appeal acquitted TikToker Lev Panfilov of rape and sexual assault charges, finding the complainant's inconsistent testimony created reasonable doubt. The court issued detailed written grounds on Nov 5.

Singapore's Court of Appeal on Nov 5 issued full written grounds for its Sept 2 decision to acquit Singapore-based TikToker Lev Panfilov of all four charges, including two counts of rape, one count of sexual assault by penetration and one count of outrage of modesty.

The 92-page judgment was delivered by Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon, Justice Ang Cheng Hock and Justice Sushil Nair. Panfilov had initially been sentenced to 11 and a half years' jail and 12 strokes of the cane in May 2025 after a High Court judge convicted him. The court said the unresolved inconsistencies in the testimony of the woman who accused Panfilov of raping her gave it reason to doubt her account of a violent sexual assault.

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However, neither her account of rape nor Panfilov's account of consensual sex was more believable than the other.

Court Relying On Reasonable Doubt Principle

"In such a situation, the court could only be guided by the 'cornerstone of our criminal jurisprudence' that, where the evidence may lead to two equally reasonable results, that suffices to establish reasonable doubt," the court said. The woman had accused Panfilov of sexually assaulting her in his bedroom on Jan 12, 2021. He was then a scriptwriter and actor with YouTube channel Wah! Banana.

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She had worked as a model and actress and was trying to branch into comedy. They matched on Tinder in early January 2021. A few days later, on Jan 12, they met at a restaurant at Robertson Quay and went separately to Panfilov's condominium unit, which he shared with flatmates. They sat on his bed to work on her script.

For about 1.5 hours, they talked about writing characters and watched videos they found funny. On Jan 18, 2021, the woman lodged a police report alleging that he had raped and sexually assaulted her. Panfilov maintained that they had consensual sex. He suggested that she made the police report because she was not happy that he later ghosted her, referring to a situation in which one person cuts off communication with another.

In its written grounds, the court noted that the prosecution had repeatedly alluded to the trauma the woman purportedly endured to explain inconsistencies in her actions in the days following the incident.

Balancing Trauma Allowance With Legal Principles

"Philosophically, it is not inconceivable that a complainant could get it all wrong in the face of such trauma," said the court. "We were acutely aware of the need to give adequate allowance to victims of sexual assault who might, quite understandably, experience a wide range of emotions and react in a multitude of different ways which those of us who are not in their shoes can only begin to comprehend.

" The court said it had to strike a balance between giving the complainant adequate allowance for trauma and the fundamental principle that any reasonable doubt ought to be resolved in favour of the accused. The inconsistencies in her evidence were material, and the explanations provided were insufficient or lacking in credibility. Thus, the prosecution's burden of proving its case beyond a reasonable doubt had not been met.

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One inconsistency related to whether the woman had screamed during the alleged assault. When she was medically examined on Jan 18, 2021, she told the doctor that she had screamed but was stopped by Panfilov forcefully.

On the other hand, her testimony in court implied that she made a deliberate choice not to scream because, among other reasons, she was fearful of him. The change in her testimony "suggested that the complainant may have embellished the facts" when describing the incident to the doctor, the court said, giving force to the defence's theory that she abandoned her original account because of a belated realisation that it could not be reconciled with the evidence of others in the unit on the night of the incident.

Inconsistencies In Medical Requests Hurt Credibility

The inconsistency relating to the woman's request for a doctor's memo also put a dent in her overall credibility, said the court. On Jan 16, 2021, she visited a clinic to ask for a memo documenting her injuries because she wanted to approach Panfilov's family, possibly to tell them what happened. When the doctor declined to examine her until a police report was lodged, she asked him to cancel the record of her consultation.

However, the woman said she could not recall asking for a memo and that she had gone to the clinic to seek medical attention. On the same day, she went to a police station but ultimately chose not to file a report as she felt she had no evidence. The court said this was inconsistent with her testimony that her blood-stained underwear, which was provided as corroboration of a violent sexual encounter, had been in her laundry basket all along.

The judges also addressed the woman's post-incident conduct. Panfilov's lawyers had highlighted that after the alleged assault, she gave Panfilov her address for him to book a car to take her home and replied to his message checking if she had arrived home safely. CCTV footage also showed her walking normally out of the lift at Panfilov's condo. The judges did not think the woman's decision to give Panfilov her address and to reply to his messages were explicable.

As for the footage, the court said it was not helpful in making a determination one way or the other.