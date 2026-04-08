Court of Appeal Judge Belinda Ang to Retire After Over 24 Years of Service

Justice Belinda Ang Saw Ean will retire from the Court of Appeal on April 23, 2026, after a distinguished career spanning more than two decades. Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon praised her contributions to Singapore's jurisprudence, particularly in commercial law and mediation.

Justice Belinda Ang Saw Ean is set to retire from her position as judge of the Court of Appeal on April 23, 2026, concluding a distinguished career of over 24 years in public service. The announcement, made on Wednesday, April 8, highlights her significant contributions to Singapore's legal landscape, particularly in the realms of commercial law, shipping, and arbitration.

Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon, in a statement released by the Singapore Courts, lauded Justice Ang as a highly esteemed colleague, acknowledging her unwavering dedication to the legal profession and her commitment to upholding the highest standards within the judiciary. He emphasized the profound impact of her wisdom, expertise, and unwavering dedication to the pursuit of justice, noting the invaluable strength she has brought to the judicial system throughout her tenure. Justice Ang's departure marks the end of an era, leaving behind a legacy of judicial excellence and significant contributions to the development of Singapore's jurisprudence.\Justice Ang's journey in the legal field began in 1977 when she was called to the English Bar. Following the completion of her Masters of Law from the University College of London in 1979, she commenced her legal career in Singapore in 1980. She initially joined Godwin & Co, progressing to junior partner status within three years. In 1985, she established her own practice and was subsequently appointed Senior Counsel in 1998, a testament to her professional achievements and recognition within the legal community. Her ascent through the judicial ranks began in February 2002 with her appointment as a judicial commissioner. The following year, she was elevated to the position of High Court judge, further solidifying her presence within the judiciary. Her career continued to flourish with her appointment as a judge of the appellate division in 2021, and concurrently its president. The culmination of her illustrious career came with her appointment as a judge of the Court of Appeal. Her contributions extended beyond the courtroom, as she also served as a member and then chairperson of the board of directors of the Singapore Mediation Centre from 2011 to 2025. This multifaceted involvement reflects her dedication to various aspects of the legal system and her commitment to promoting alternative dispute resolution.\In her own words, Justice Ang expressed profound gratitude for the opportunities afforded to her throughout her career. She acknowledged the trust placed in her by both the judicial institution and the wider legal community. She also expressed immense satisfaction in having contributed to the evolution of Singapore's jurisprudence and the integral role of mediation within the justice system. Looking ahead, Justice Ang conveyed her confidence in the judiciary's continued commitment to upholding the rule of law with the same level of judicial rigor and integrity that has characterized the system. Her retirement, occurring a day before her 72nd birthday, signals not only the end of a remarkable professional journey but also a moment to reflect on her enduring impact on the Singapore legal system and the indelible mark she leaves behind. Her legacy will continue to inspire generations of legal professionals, and her contributions will be remembered for years to come. The Singapore judiciary will undoubtedly miss her guidance and expertise





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