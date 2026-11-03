Courts Fined $178,000 for 2022 Ransomware Attack Affecting 946,972 People

Singapore retailer Courts was fined $178,000 for a September 2022 ransomware attack that compromised the personal data of 946,972 customers and employees, its third data protection breach since 2019.

Singapore retailer Courts has been fined $178,000 over a September 2022 ransomware attack that compromised the personal data of nearly one million people. The Personal Data Protection Commission decision was dated Aug 11 and published on its website on Oct 26.

It marks Courts third breach of data protection obligations since January 2019. The attack affected 946,972 people in total. This comprised 941,513 customers and 5,459 current, former and prospective employees. Among the most sensitive information affected were employees bank account details and information about their creditworthiness.

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Customer Data Compromised During Ransomware Attack

Customer data included names, identification numbers, addresses and phone numbers. For some customers, the last four digits of credit card numbers were also affected. The attacker broke into Courts network around Sept 21, 2022, through servers meant to keep the business running if main systems failed. Two of these disaster recovery servers were accessible over the internet.

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Investigations showed the attacker scanned for vulnerable network entry points and repeatedly tried to gain access. The attacker then obtained a system administrators login credentials through unknown means. Connections between the disaster recovery servers and the rest of Courts network allowed the attacker to reach other systems. Ransomware was installed on 26 servers, fully or partially encrypting data on 20 servers.

Courts detected malware around Sept 26. On Oct 1, a customer service employee received a ransom demand seeking an unspecified payment for a password to recover the encrypted files. Courts did not respond, and no further contact from the attacker was reported. Remedial measures included isolating affected servers, restoring systems from clean backups, installing security updates and tightening access controls.

Disaster Recovery Servers Excluded From Security Checks

There was no evidence that the affected data had been taken out of Courts systems. Monitoring of the dark web and internet for 12 months also found no signs of public disclosure. The PDPC found Courts failed to conduct security checks that could have uncovered and addressed the weaknesses exploited in the attack. Courts had excluded its recovery servers from regular vulnerability scans because it did not consider them critical.

The commission rejected this reasoning, noting the servers provided access to other systems holding large volumes of personal data. Courts also failed to ensure timely security updates. The two internet-facing recovery servers had not received the latest patches since July 6, 2022. Multiple other servers ran outdated operating systems such as Windows Server 2008, which Microsoft stopped supporting in January 2020.

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Court Accepts Penalty And Apologises To Affected Parties

In setting the fine, the PDPC considered the scale of the incident, the sensitivity of employees financial information and Courts repeated failures despite two earlier penalties. In a statement, Courts accepted the decision and apologised to affected customers and staff. It said it strengthened security measures, engaged cybersecurity specialists to investigate the incident and appointed an external vendor to review the affected data. It also set up a support channel at corpcomms@courts.com.sg.

Courts notified affected employees because their financial information had been accessed without authorisation by the hackers. It did not notify customers, assessing that their affected information was unlikely to cause significant harm. This is not Courts first data protection breach. In 2020, Courts was fined $9,000 after a faulty link in a membership email sent to 76,844 customers allowed users to access another members account without authentication.

In January 2019, it was fined $15,000 over a website flaw that exposed customers phone numbers and residential addresses to anyone entering a matching email address on its guest checkout page. The PDPC said: The Organisations systemic failings to implement basic cybersecurity policies and practices such as security reviews and patch management despite the previous financial penalties, warrant a higher financial penalty for more effective deterrence.