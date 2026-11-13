China investigates former Hubei and Wuhan party chief Wang Zhonglin for corruption

China's anti-graft watchdog is investigating Wang Zhonglin, the former party chief of Hubei and Wuhan who led the city during the early COVID-19 outbreak, for suspected corruption. A number of senior officials who served in pandemic-era Hubei have been purged.

Wang Zhonglin, the former party chief of the central Chinese province of Hubei and its capital, Wuhan, is under investigation for suspected serious violations of discipline and law, China's anti-graft watchdog said in a statement on Friday.

Suspected serious violations of discipline and law is a common euphemism for corruption in official Chinese statements. The announcement was made on Nov 13. Wang, 64, was thrust into the spotlight in February 2020 during the early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic, when he was appointed top official of Wuhan. He replaced Ma Guoqiang, who was removed from the post amid criticism of the city's initial handling of the outbreak.

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Wang is also a member of the party's elite Central Committee. He was promoted to governor of Hubei in 2021 and then in 2024 to its Communist Party chief, the province's highest-ranking official. He was moved out of a frontline political role earlier this year after being named to a senior post in the country's largely rubber-stamp parliament. A number of senior officials who served in pandemic-era Hubei have been purged.

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Former Hubei party chief Jiang Chaoliang received a suspended death sentence for bribery in August. A probe into former governor Wang Xiaodong was launched in May. Zhou Xianwang, Wuhan's former mayor, was sentenced to 14 years in prison in October over corruption. The investigation into Wang Zhonglin adds to a series of cases involving officials who held senior roles in Hubei during the pandemic period.

The anti-graft watchdog did not provide further details about the allegations against him. Wang's rise and fall trace the arc of China's pandemic-era politics in Hubei. He was installed in Wuhan at a moment of intense scrutiny over the city's response to the initial outbreak. He later ascended to the province's top job in 2024, before being shifted to a parliamentary post earlier this year.

Investigation Adds To Hubei Official Purges

The statement on Friday did not say when the investigation began or whether Wang has been detained. Reuters reported the investigation on Nov 13. The statement from the anti-graft watchdog gave no additional information about the specific accusations. The cases of Jiang Chaoliang, Wang Xiaodong and Zhou Xianwang show a broader pattern of corruption investigations targeting officials who served in Hubei during the COVID-19 crisis.

Jiang received a suspended death sentence, meaning the sentence could be commuted to life in prison if he avoids further offenses during a probation period. Wang Xiaodong's probe remains ongoing. Zhou, the former mayor of Wuhan, was sentenced to 14 years in prison in October. He was among the officials criticized for the city's early handling of the outbreak.

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Latest Anti Corruption Move Targets Pandemic Figures

Wang Zhonglin's investigation is the latest in a series of anti-corruption moves that have touched some of the most prominent figures from the pandemic era in central China.