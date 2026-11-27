Fees for cremation, burial and columbarium niches at government-managed facilities will rise from Jan 1, 2027, while inland ash scattering becomes cheaper and lower-income households get full waivers.

Fees for cremation, burial and columbarium niche services at government-managed facilities in Singapore will rise from Jan 1, 2027, the first increase in more than 25 years.

The National Environment Agency announced the changes on Nov 27, saying the fee adjustments will help cover rising costs and support continued investment in after-death facilities as Singapore's population ages. At the same time, fees for inland ash scattering at NEA's memorial gardens will be reduced from S$320 to S$200 to encourage more families to choose the land-saving option.

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Fee Increases For Cremation And Burial

The proportion of cremations involving inland ash scattering has risen from about 7 per cent in 2022 to about 12 per cent in 2025. The cremation fee for Singapore citizens and permanent residents will increase from S$100 to S$175, while the fee for non-citizens and non-PRs will rise from S$100 to S$350. The compulsory burial fee for citizens and PRs will increase from S$315 to S$400, and the non-compulsory burial fee will rise from S$940 to S$1,200.

Compulsory burial cases refer to those who must be buried after death due to their religion, such as Muslims. For those who are neither citizens nor PRs, burial fees will increase from S$1,880 to S$2,500. At government-operated columbaria, the standard niche fee will rise from S$500 to S$600, while the family niche fee will increase from S$900 to S$1,080. For a citizen or PR, the combined fee for cremation and inland ash scattering will fall from S$420 to S$375.

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In comparison, cremation followed by placement in a standard columbarium niche will cost S$775, up from S$600. These figures exclude other funeral expenses. NEA said its fees generally account for a relatively small proportion of overall funeral expenses, which can also include funeral parlour arrangements, transport and other services. Cremation and niche fees were last adjusted in 1997, while burial fees for citizens and PRs have remained unchanged since 2000.

NEA said the costs of providing these services have risen by about 20 per cent to 65 per cent over the years, driven by higher construction, maintenance, utilities and operating expenses. The cost of providing compulsory burial services has risen by more than S$1,690 per person over more than 25 years, cremation by more than S$320 per person, and standard niche provision by over S$580 per person.

Government Bears Most Service Costs

NEA said it reviewed the fees to better reflect current service costs while maintaining affordability. After the fee revisions, the government will continue to bear up to about 90 per cent of the costs for key services such as cremation and compulsory burial for Singapore citizens and permanent residents. NEA said the revised fees take into account rising service costs, the continued investment needed to build, upgrade and maintain after-death facilities, and affordability for Singaporeans and permanent residents.

The agency said NEA will continue to prioritise keeping quality after-death services accessible to families, regardless of their financial circumstances. NEA also said it recognises that the cost of living remains a concern for many families and considers affordability in each fee review. It added that regular reviews do not necessarily translate into fee increases, and any future adjustments will be carefully considered and calibrated to keep essential after-death services accessible and affordable for Singapore citizens and permanent residents.

From Jan 1, 2027, households receiving ComCare or ComLink+ support will be eligible for a full waiver of essential after-death service fees at government-managed facilities. The waivers will cover compulsory burial fees, or cremation and essential ash management fees, including a standard niche or inland ash scattering, where applicable. Families facing financial difficulties but not on ComCare or ComLink+ can write to NEA to seek assistance, with requests assessed on a case-by-case basis.

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More details on how eligible families can receive the waiver will be provided closer to implementation. Financial support from the public, people and private sectors will remain available to families who need assistance with funeral expenses, said NEA. The fee revisions come amid growing demand for after-death services, with annual deaths projected to rise from about 26,500 in 2025 to around 40,000 by 2040. NEA is developing and upgrading government-owned after-death facilities to meet this demand.

Upgrades To Mandai Crematorium Facilities

Mandai Crematorium, which started operations in 2004, will be upgraded to maintain operational reliability and improve the experience of bereaved families. Works will include replacing and upgrading ageing mechanical and electrical equipment, and improving the service halls, viewing halls and ash collection centre. New lifts will also be installed in existing Mandai Columbarium blocks. Mandai Crematorium and Mandai North Crematorium collectively handle more than 90 per cent of Singapore's cremations.

The new Mount Vernon Funeral Parlour Complex, Singapore's first government-built funeral parlour complex, is set to begin operations in 2027. It will bring facilities and services together under one roof, including 12 funeral wake halls and body preparation services such as embalming and body washing. It will also have six commercial units and a food and beverage outlet open to members of the public.

New Ferry Pilot For Sea Scattering

A two-year pilot of scheduled ferry services for sea scattering will also run in the second half of 2027. Families can use the ferry service for S$50 per group of up to six people. NEA said continued investment is needed to expand capacity and uphold service quality as Singapore's population ages and demand grows. The agency said the fee adjustments are necessary to better reflect current service costs and support the continued provision of these services over the long term.

It added that the fees have been carefully calibrated to maintain affordability for Singapore citizens and permanent residents, with the government continuing to bear a substantial share of the costs of key services. NEA said it regularly reviews fees for after-death services, and while these reviews have been conducted over the years, it has kept fees unchanged to maintain affordability for families despite rising operating and maintenance costs.

The investments in facilities expand capacity, improve operational reliability and enhance the experience of bereaved families and visitors, ensuring that the deceased are accorded dignity and families are supported during a difficult time, NEA said.