Cricket Australia establishes a voluntary, non-disciplinary forum to hear from players and staff regarding the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, aiming to support welfare without assigning individual blame.

Cricket Australia announced the establishment of a six-week independent forum on November 27, 2026, to revisit the events surrounding the 2018 ball-tampering scandal. This new initiative was triggered by recent statements from former Australia batter Usman Khawaja, who claimed the entire team and support staff were aware of the misconduct during the tour of South Africa, rather than just the three players initially sanctioned. The governing body has published terms of reference for this inquiry, which will be overseen by Australian barrister Fiona McLeod, and explicitly states that the process will not assign blame or determine individual responsibility for past actions.

Scope and Legal Framework of the Inquiry

The forum is strictly defined as an information-gathering and listening process rather than a disciplinary hearing. Its terms of reference make it clear that no adverse findings will be made against any individual, and it will not revisit the sanctions previously imposed by Cricket Australia in 2018. The process is entirely voluntary, meaning participants can choose whether or not to engage without fear of retribution or professional disadvantage. The primary purpose is to support the welfare of those impacted by the scandal and to provide a safe space for participants to have their experiences acknowledged and understood.

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Fiona McLeod, the barrister leading the inquiry, confirmed that there will be no recommendations for retrospective punishment or legal action stemming from the discussions. This structure ensures that the focus remains on understanding the broader culture and events of that period without the threat of further legal or professional consequences for those who speak. The inquiry will examine ball-management practices across all four Tests of the South Africa tour, expanding its scope beyond the Newlands Test where the scandal was originally exposed.

Conflicting Accounts and Stakeholder Positions

The decision to launch this forum follows a significant rift in how former teammates recall the 2018 events. Usman Khawaja has alleged that knowledge of the ball-tampering plot was widespread within the squad. His claims have been supported by former teammates David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, and Chadd Sayers, who indicate that the wider playing group and staff were privy to the misconduct. These statements have reignited debate within the cricket community about the extent of collective awareness during that tour.

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However, a starkly different narrative has been presented by current leadership. Captain Pat Cummins and bowlers Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood have flatly denied any prior knowledge of the plot. They maintain that they were not aware of the actions taken by Smith, Warner, and Bancroft before the incident came to light. This disagreement highlights the deep divisions and unresolved questions that persist regarding team dynamics and accountability from that era.

Cricket Australia has publicly backed Pat Cummins to remain as the captain of both the Test and One-Day International sides, rejecting suggestions that his integrity had been compromised by the renewed scrutiny. The board's stance reinforces its commitment to current leadership while addressing historical concerns through a structured, non-punitive mechanism. This separation allows the organization to support its present captain while ensuring that historical grievances are addressed through a transparent process.

Operational Timeline and Transparency Measures

The forum will operate for six weeks, providing a defined window for players and staff to share their accounts. Cricket Australia has committed to publishing a full report of the forum's findings, ensuring that the process remains transparent and that the cricketing public can understand the outcomes. This commitment to openness is intended to restore trust and demonstrate that the organization is willing to confront its past directly rather than回避 the issues.

After the publication of the full report, Cricket Australia will respond within 30 days. This timeline allows for a structured review period where the board can assess the gathered information and formulate an appropriate response. The response will likely address any systemic issues identified and outline steps for cultural improvement within the team. This approach balances the need for accountability with the practicalities of organizational change.

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Historical Context and Future Implications

The 2018 scandal resulted in severe sanctions for former captain Steve Smith, opening batters David Warner, and Cameron Bancroft, who were found culpable by the integrity unit. Those sanctions were final and have not been altered by this new inquiry. The current forum does not seek to overturn those decisions but rather to understand the environment in which they occurred. This distinction is crucial for maintaining legal and professional integrity while allowing for broader reflection.

Cricket Australia chairman David Boon described the forum as the best opportunity for people to speak and be heard, and for the board to listen and learn. This sentiment underscores the organization's desire to move forward with a clearer understanding of its history. By addressing these issues proactively, Cricket Australia aims to prevent similar incidents in the future and to ensure that the welfare of its players is prioritized. The outcome of this forum will be closely watched by cricket fans and stakeholders globally.