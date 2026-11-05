Cristiano Ronaldo retires from Portugal after 23 years and 146 goals

Cristiano Ronaldo announced his international retirement on Nov 5 at age 41 after a dispute with coach Jorge Jesus, ending a Portugal career with 234 appearances, 146 goals, and three major titles.

Cristiano Ronaldo announced his international retirement from Portugal on Thursday Nov 5, ending a career of more than two decades that included six World Cups, a European title and the men's all-time international scoring record.

He is 41 years old. His final appearance for Portugal came on Sept 24 in a 1-0 home win over Wales in the Nations League. Coach Jorge Jesus kept him on the bench for the following match and said he did not plan to start him in the next one, so Ronaldo left the team's training camp. Jesus later said Ronaldo would be welcome back and that the decision to return was up to him.

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Ronaldo instead chose to retire, ending a public dispute over his place in the side. Ronaldo announced the decision in a long video message on social media. He said: To the Portuguese people, the day has come for me to hand back the No 7 shirt of our national team.

I never felt it belonged to me alone but for 23 years I had the privilege and the responsibility of wearing it, defending it and carrying it with me into stadiums all around the world. Today the time has come to pass it on to the future. It was not an easy decision because some decisions are not made with the mind alone. They are also made with the heart.

A journey that began in August 2003 and changed my life forever has come to an end. Ronaldo will keep playing at club level. He is expected to finish his club career at the end of this season with Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, and he is pursuing his 1,000th career goal. He currently sits on 985 career goals.

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Ronaldo Sets International Scoring Records

Of those goals, a record 146 came in 234 appearances for Portugal. Both are men's international records. He made his Portugal debut in August 2003 against Kazakhstan at age 18, replacing Luis Figo in a friendly. Before Ronaldo, Portugal had never won a major trophy.

Portugal had qualified for the World Cup only three times before his time, in 1966, 1986 and 2002. On his watch, Portugal qualified every single time. The same was true for the European Championship, which Portugal had played only three times before Ronaldo, in 1984, 1996 and 2000. After he arrived, Portugal played in the tournament every time.

Portugal was runner-up in Ronaldo's Euro debut in 2004 at home, losing the final to Greece. Redemption took another 12 years and arrived with an unusually cruel twist. Portugal won its first major title at Euro 2016, but Ronaldo was injured early against France in the final and left the pitch in tears before Portugal secured the title. He watched much of the match from the sidelines.

Portugal added Nations League trophies in 2019 and 2025. Ronaldo leaves with those three international honours alongside the individual milestones that made his country's footballing identity inseparable from his own. At the World Cup, Portugal went as far as fourth place with Ronaldo in his tournament debut in 2006. It was among the title candidates nearly every time after that, though its best result was a quarterfinal appearance in 2022.

World Cup Appearances And Achievements

Portugal's best World Cup finish remains third place in 1966 with the great Eusebio, in what was the team's only World Cup participation until 1986. Ronaldo became the first player to score at six editions of the World Cup. He reached an all-time 11 goals at this year's World Cup, surpassing the previous Portugal record of nine held by Eusebio.

Ten of his 11 World Cup goals came in the group stage, and his only knockout-stage goal was a penalty against Croatia in the last 32 in 2026. His last World Cup attempt ended against Spain in the Round of 16 this year, with the eventual champions closing another route to the one major international honour missing from his collection. He has scored for Portugal in 23 consecutive calendar years, from 2004 to 2026.

He became the first player to reach 200 men's international appearances, and his 234 appearances remain the most all-time in men's international football. He also has the most Euro appearances with 30 and the most Euro goals with 14. His first ever international goal came at the start of Euro 2004, when host Portugal was runner-up to Greece. His final European Championship appearance in 2024 had already sharpened the debate over his place in the side.

Performance Criticism And Self Reflection

Eight years after lifting the trophy, Ronaldo did not score as Portugal went out in the quarter-finals, his performances drawing criticism and raising an uncomfortable question that had already become an issue at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar: Was Portugal's record scorer still the best man to lead the attack? Ronaldo said: Throughout my entire career with the national team, I always pushed myself beyond my limits. I wanted to win. I wanted to be better.

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I wanted to make history. I always demanded the most of myself. I always wanted more. I always believed we could go further.

And I gave everything I had for this shirt. He added: There were perfect afternoons and nights. There were victories I will never forget. There were defeats that still hurt to remember.

I made mistakes. I suffered. There were also moments when I couldn't give the Portuguese people what they so desperately wanted. But I never gave up, I never stopped feeling proud to represent Portugal.

Ronaldo also said: I spent my life working to become the best player in the world. Today I realise that my greatest victory was earning the honour of representing the best country in the world. Thank you for these 23 years. Thank you for believing in me.

Thank you for allowing me to live a dream that began when I was just a little boy in Madeira, running after a football. The No 7 shirt will remain. The pride of having worn it will be mine forever. The Portuguese Football Federation released a statement expressing deep gratitude and immense admiration for Ronaldo's service to the country.

Federation Tribute And Rival Comparison

The federation said: Cristiano Ronaldo has raised Portugal's profile and inspired generations of young people who dream of following in his footsteps; for many of us, he is the greatest player of all time! It said it intends to organise a tribute to Ronaldo in which the fans and the country can one more time applaud and celebrate a player who has given us so much.

The federation also said he should receive the tribute he deserves, leaving open the possibility of a farewell on the pitch. Whether that happens remains unclear. For nearly two decades, Ronaldo and Lionel Messi invited comparison at every turn. Their departures from international football have so far offered a striking contrast.

Messi finished his career with Argentina last month after a much anticipated farewell match, and Argentina supporters celebrated him at a friendly international in Buenos Aires in October after he helped his country reach a second consecutive World Cup final. Ronaldo's international retirement has come amid a dispute over his place in Portugal's team, an uneasy ending compared to his great rival's public embrace.

If this is how he bows out, there will be melancholy in an ending played out away from the pitch rather than amid the warmth of a stadium ovation. The argument over when Ronaldo should have stopped will endure. So will the records and the trophies, reminders that long before Portugal had to contemplate life without him, he helped change what they could imagine achieving.