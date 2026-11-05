Cristiano Ronaldo Retires from Portugal After 234 Caps and 146 Goals

Cristiano Ronaldo announced on Nov 5 that he will retire from the Portugal national team after the November international break, ending a 23-year career in which he won Euro 2016 and the 2019 and 2025 Nations Leagues.

Cristiano Ronaldo announced on Nov 5 that he will retire from the Portugal national team, ending one of the most illustrious international careers in football history.

The 41-year-old said he would hand back the number seven shirt after the November international break. His announcement was made in a social media post. The decision closes a journey that began in August 2003 and lasted 23 years with the national team. Ronaldo captained Portugal to their first major trophy at Euro 2016.

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Ronaldo Leaves As All-Time Record Holder

He also helped the team win the 2019 Nations League and the 2025 Nations League. Those titles made him a national icon. Ronaldo leaves as the all-time record holder for international appearances and international goals. He made 234 appearances for Portugal and scored 146 goals.

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Those numbers surpass benchmarks set by other legends of the game. No other player has reached the same totals at international level. In his emotional announcement, Ronaldo said the choice was difficult. He said it was not an easy decision because there are decisions that are not made only with the head.

They are also made with the heart, he explained. He described the retirement as natural and timely. Ronaldo reflected on the privilege of carrying the team into stadiums around the world for two decades. He thanked his family, the Portuguese people, and the teammates, coaches and staff he worked with over his 23-year career.

Ronaldo Expresses Gratitude To Fans And Team

He expressed deep gratitude for the support that sustained him through the highs and lows of international competition. He also recalled the connection with fans who felt closer to home during matches. Ronaldo described seeing millions of Portuguese people living abroad who felt a sense of unity during the 90 minutes of play.

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If I ever made you happy, if one of my goals ever made you hug someone, forget a worry or feel proud of our country, then it was all worth it, he wrote in his caption. Ronaldo emphasized that the number seven shirt never belonged to him alone. He viewed it as a responsibility that he carried with pride throughout his international service.

He said the journey has now come to an end and it is time to pass the torch to the future generation of Portuguese players. Portugal will always be a part of me, he captioned the announcement video. The announcement has been widely covered by global media outlets, including Reuters. An image of Ronaldo reacting during a match against Spain at the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Jul 6, 2026, was published by Reuters.

Portugal Plans Life After Ronaldo's Era

That image has become a symbol of a changing era in football. Portugal will now begin planning for life after their most decorated player. Ronaldo also handed a 30-day ban for leaving Portugal camp following a rift with coach Jesus. That disciplinary episode formed part of the final chapter of his international career.

It did not change the scale of his records or the timing of his departure. His retirement takes effect after the November international break.