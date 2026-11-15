Cristiano Ronaldo Jr Makes Portugal U17 Debut Amid Star Spectators

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr debuts for Portugal Under-17s against Andorra while senior stars watch, marking a new chapter in the young forward's international career.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr made his highly anticipated debut for the Portugal Under-17 national team on Thursday, November 15, 2026, marking a significant milestone in his developing football career. The sixteen-year-old forward, widely known by the nickname Cristianinho, entered the match during the final twenty minutes of a decisive European Championship qualifying fixture. Portugal secured a commanding four-nil victory over Andorra at the Cidade do Futebol complex in Oeiras, just on the outskirts of Lisbon. This result advances Portugal in their campaign for a spot in the top two teams that will qualify for the main tournament.

Star-Studded Debut at Oeiras Training Hub

Several senior Portugal internationals were present to witness the young forward's first appearance for his country's youth setup. Vitinha, Ruben Neves, Goncalo Ramos, and Joao Felix were among the distinguished spectators at the Portuguese FA facility before their own team training session commenced. The presence of these top-tier players highlighted the immense interest and expectation surrounding the eldest son of Portugal's former captain. Ronaldo retired from international football just three days before the coaching staff officially named his son in the twenty-three-player squad for this campaign.

Also read Denmark thrash Portugal 4-1 on night of Ronaldo tributes

Progression Through Youth Age Groups

This debut represents a natural progression in a career that has been closely followed since its earliest stages. Cristianinho made his Under-15 debut in 2025 and has since earned thirteen appearances across the Under-15 and Under-16 age groups. His technical development has been shaped by stints in the prestigious youth academies of Juventus and Manchester United before his family moved to Saudi Arabia in 2023. He now plays for Al Nassr, sharing a club affiliation with his father, although they compete at different levels within the club's structure.

Paternal Guidance and Competitive Spirit

His famous lineage brings inevitable scrutiny, but his father has consistently balanced high ambitions with realistic expectations about the challenges of professional football. In a 2016 interview when his son was six years old, Ronaldo expressed a clear desire for Cristianinho to become a top-class player like himself. Two years later, speaking to DAZN, Ronaldo observed specific traits in his son's game that mirrored his own young competitive drive. He noted that his son does not like to lose and predicted that his son would turn out just like him, while also affirming support for whatever path his son chooses to follow.

Advertisement

Upcoming Fixtures and Historical Context

Portugal's next challenges involve hosting Bulgaria and Serbia in the first qualifying round for the 2027 Under-17 European Championship. All of Portugal's matches in this phase will be played at the Cidade do Futebol complex. The team's previous success includes winning the Under-16 Vlatko Markovic tournament in Croatia in 2025. During that tournament, Cristianinho mimicked his father's trademark celebration after scoring in a three-nil semi-final victory over Wales, showcasing both his skill and his awareness of the family legacy.

Current Form and Statistical Impact

On the club front, Cristianinho has demonstrated consistent scoring ability during the current season for Al Nassr's youth ranks. He has netted three goals in seven youth matches played so far this year. This statistical output provides concrete evidence of his development and readiness for international competition. As the team prepares for the upcoming matches against Bulgaria and Serbia, the focus remains on integrating young talent like Cristianinho into the broader squad dynamics. The support from senior internationals and the structured environment at Al Nassr provide a strong foundation for his continued growth.