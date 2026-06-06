Critically endangered Sunda pangolin rescued from Bukit Batok washing machine to be returned to the wild

A critically endangered Sunda pangolin was rescued from a washing machine in Bukit Batok and is now ready to be released back into the wild.

A critically endangered Sunda pangolin was rescued from a washing machine in Bukit Batok and is now ready to be released back into the wild.

The Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres) received a call from a resident about an unusual animal lodged beneath the appliance. The rescue team took around 20 to 40 minutes to coax the pangolin out, as the species tends to cling tightly onto surfaces. Although the wildlife organisation has rescued animals from washing machines before, this is the first time it has rescued a Sunda pangolin from the device.

The Sunda pangolin is known to squeeze into tiny gaps and crevices to escape or hide, and it likely came from a nearby nature reserve. The vet team conducted an assessment, including checks for ticks, and deemed the animal healthy. The pangolin is now set to be released back into the wild, with the exact location and time remaining undisclosed for its safety.

Acres is glad to have managed to rescue the critically endangered pangolin so that it can return back to the wild again





asiaonecom / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sunda Pangolin Critically Endangered Washing Machine Bukit Batok Wildlife Rescue

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Delivery Rider Defaces Wall Outside HDB Unit Before Painting Over MarkingsA Foodpanda delivery rider was caught on CCTV footage writing a customer's unit number on a wall outside her HDB unit in Bukit Batok, before later returning to paint over the markings.

Read more »

HDB Announces 6,800 New BTO Flats Across Singapore's Five EstatesThe Housing and Development Board unveiled plans for 6,800 Build‑To‑Order flats to be launched in June 2026, covering Ang Mo Kio, Bishan, Bukit Merah, Sembawang and Woodlands. Sembawang will receive the largest allocation with 2,000 units, while the newly launched Lakeview project marks Bishan's first BTO in over four decades. Additional projects in Bukit Merah and Ang Mo Kio will offer a mix of flexi and standard units, providing young families with diverse housing choices and access to nearby schools.

Read more »

Unauthorized Clearing of OneMillionTrees Site at Lower Peirce Reservoir Triggers NParks InvestigationNParks is probing a contractor's illegal removal of about 40 saplings from a OneMillionTrees planting area in Lower Peirce Reservoir, a violation that endangers critically endangered langur habitat and highlights gaps in monitoring citizen‑science initiatives.

Read more »