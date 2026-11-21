Thousands gather in Zagreb and Rijeka to demand accountability after Kristian Josip Peris died in a psychiatric hospital, sparking outrage over surveillance video evidence.

Thousands of citizens assembled in Zagreb, Croatia, on Saturday, November 21, 2026, to protest the death of Kristian Josip Peris. The 32-year-old former athlete and coach passed away on October 21 following his admission to a psychiatric hospital, triggering widespread public outrage.

Public Outrage Over Hospital Incident

The demonstration at Ban Jelacic Square was driven by demands for accountability and stricter regulation of psychiatric treatments. Participants carried candles and white pillows, symbolizing their grief and the fragility of the victim. Media reports indicated that approximately 1,000 people also marched in the coastal city of Rijeka on the same day to express similar grievances.

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Surveillance Video Sparks National Shock

Leon Zrnic, the family lawyer for Kristian Josip Peris, stated that his client sought help at the St. Ivan Jankomir clinic but died during his hospitalization. Zrnic cited released surveillance footage showing that staff members hit and strangled Peris, resulting in broken ribs and his death. The graphic nature of the video, published by local media, intensified the national response.

Arrests and Legal Investigations Expand

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Croatian authorities have arrested several hospital employees as part of the ongoing criminal investigation. Four medical technicians are currently under investigation for the suspected aggravated murder of a vulnerable person. Prosecutors have widened the inquiry to include other staff members who were present during the incident.

Mobilization of Civil Society Voices

Mirna Strugar, a participant in the Zagreb protest, described her reaction to the surveillance tape as being in shock at the observed cruelty. She joined others in hoping that such events would never recur in healthcare facilities. The mobilization reflects a broader societal demand for justice and systemic reform in psychiatric care standards.

Next Steps in Judicial Process

The expanded investigation aims to determine the full scope of responsibility among the hospital staff. Legal proceedings will likely focus on establishing the extent of liability for each individual involved. The protests continue to pressure officials to ensure transparency in the judicial outcome.