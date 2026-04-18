Crocodile Feet Buffet Dish Sparks Outrage and Curiosity Online

An Instagram user's discovery of crocodile feet on the menu at a Marina Bay Sands buffet ignited a flurry of online reactions, with many expressing shock and disgust while others debated the culinary merits of the unusual dish.

An Instagram influencer's encounter with a rather unusual culinary offering at a high-end buffet has sparked considerable online discussion and a wave of reactions ranging from fascination to outright revulsion.

User MsNikkolette, known for her adventurous palate and penchant for sharing her dining experiences with her followers, found herself staring at a plate of crocodile feet at an Australia Day-themed buffet held at the renowned Rise restaurant in Marina Bay Sands. The dish, presented as crocodile toast accompanied by Vietnamese nuoc cham sauce, was a bold inclusion on the menu that clearly tested the boundaries of even MsNikkolette's willingness to explore novel foods.

MsNikkolette documented her discovery in a Reel posted on April 12, expressing her surprise and slight apprehension. Her caption read: I am adventurous with food, but this was pushing the limits. Never in my wildest dreams did I expect to see crocodile feet served this way, at an Australia Day buffet, at Rise Marina Bay Sands. While the video itself did not explicitly show her tasting the delicacy, her followers were eager to know her verdict.

In a candid response to a curious comment, she revealed: I did have a small bite, it's way too fishy because of how it was prepped. This confession was met with a relatable sentiment from another user who exclaimed: I see the nails and I cannot. Another suggested a less intimidating approach, proposing: There is a plate on the right just the sliced meat portion without the feet? Maybe just try that section, okay? The visual aspect, particularly the presence of the claws, proved to be a significant hurdle for many.

The 33-year-old influencer further elaborated on her experience in an interview with Lianhao Zaobao. She recounted that the Australia Day-themed buffet, which she attended with her family on January 25, was a unique event. The unconventional presentation of the crocodile feet had undeniably captured her attention and that of her family. Interestingly, MsNikkolette is not entirely unfamiliar with crocodile meat. She disclosed that she had previously supplemented her pet dog's diet with novel proteins, including crocodile, to address skin issues. However, her critique of the restaurant's preparation was quite pointed. She felt the dish was fried with minimal seasoning and served cold, aspects that significantly detracted from its potential appeal.

MsNikkolette suggested that a more appropriate method of preparation would be stewing, which she believes would enhance the flavor and texture of the crocodile meat. For those intrigued by Australian delicacies, perusing Rise restaurant's social media reveals that their Australia Day buffet is a recurring event, and crocodile feet have indeed been featured on the menu in previous years, indicating a consistent offering of adventurous fare.

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