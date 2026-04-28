Cross-Border Operation Nabs 326 in Child Sexual Exploitation Crackdown

A coordinated law enforcement effort across seven Asian countries has led to the arrest of 326 individuals for online child sexual exploitation, with seizures of digital devices and materials. The operation highlights the importance of international cooperation and private sector partnerships in combating cybercrimes against minors.

A major cross-border law enforcement operation involving police forces from Singapore, Brunei, Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, and Thailand has resulted in the arrest of 326 individuals suspected of involvement in online child sexual exploitation activities.

The operation, conducted between March 23 and April 17, included raids at 382 locations across the seven jurisdictions, leading to the detention of 430 men and 15 women, with ages ranging from 12 to 72. In Singapore alone, 11 men aged 22 to 44 were arrested, while another 16 individuals are assisting with ongoing investigations.

The suspects are accused of producing, distributing, and accessing child sexual abuse materials, as well as engaging in sexual communication with minors and transmitting obscene content. Preliminary investigations revealed that eight of the male suspects in Singapore had accessed and downloaded such materials through online platforms and peer-to-peer services.

Additionally, two men aged 26 and 28 were found to have made cross-border payments to a Malaysia-based individual to obtain child sexual abuse materials via Telegram. In another case, a foreign offender was arrested after an NGO reported the sexual exploitation of two victims, with the suspect's devices containing materials involving the victims and a potential third victim.

The operation also led to the seizure of 16 routers, 25 tablets, 116 computers, 140 storage devices, and 340 handphones, along with child sexual abuse and obscene materials. The Singapore Police Force (SPF) emphasized the importance of collaboration with industry partners, including technology companies, financial institutions, and NGOs, to combat these crimes, which are often facilitated through digital platforms and cross-border financial channels.

In Hong Kong, the Cyber Security and Technology Crime Bureau (CSTCB) conducted raids in early April, arresting nine men aged 18 to 61 for possession of child pornography and indecent assault. Among them was a 28-year-old man charged with repeated indecent assault of a 12-year-old boy between 2023 and 2024, with over 20 child pornography files found on his computer.

SPF's Deputy Commissioner of Police for Investigation and Intelligence, Zhang Weihan, praised the regional cooperation, stating that combining law enforcement efforts with private sector capabilities allows for swift intervention to identify and arrest offenders while protecting vulnerable children. He warned that perpetrators cannot hide behind internet anonymity, as authorities will relentlessly pursue those who exploit victims





asiaonecom / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Child Sexual Exploitation Cross-Border Operation Law Enforcement Cybercrime International Cooperation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Malaysia Foils Indonesian Smuggling SyndicateMalaysian Immigration Department arrested 12 individuals including 10 Indonesian migrants and two transporters, and seized a vehicle used in a human smuggling operation. The syndicate used routes through Singapore and Thailand to avoid detection, shifting from previous sea routes.

Read more »

Singaporean Man Jailed for Bigamy After Secret Second MarriageA 61-year-old man in Singapore has been sentenced to two months in jail for marrying a second time while still legally married to his first wife. The case highlights the complexities of cross-border marriages and the vulnerability of domestic helpers.

Read more »

Indonesian man arrested in Thailand for alleged $10 million US fraudThai police have arrested an Indonesian man accused of defrauding Americans of approximately US$10 million in a cyberscam operation. He is awaiting extradition to the United States after a tip-off from the FBI. The suspect allegedly used models to lure victims through online platforms.

Read more »

Singapore and UK Authorities Dismantle Transnational Drug Network, Seize Over 900kg of CannabisA joint operation between Singapore’s Central Narcotics Bureau and UK law enforcement agencies has led to the dismantling of a transnational drug trafficking network, resulting in the seizure of over 900kg of cannabis bound for the UK. The operation involved coordinated efforts, intelligence sharing, and arrests in both countries.

Read more »

Singapore and UK Authorities Disrupt Transnational Drug Network, Seize 921kg of CannabisA joint operation between Singapore's Central Narcotics Bureau and UK law enforcement agencies has resulted in the seizure of 921kg of cannabis destined for the UK. The operation involved interceptions in Singapore and the UK, leading to arrests and ongoing investigations.

Read more »