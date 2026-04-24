A surge in crow attacks in Singapore's Chinatown has left several residents, particularly bald or balding men, feeling threatened. Authorities suspect the attacks are linked to crows defending their nests during breeding season and have resumed crow shooting operations in affected areas.

A concerning pattern of crow attacks has emerged in the Chinatown area of Singapore over the past week, leaving several residents, predominantly bald or balding men, feeling vulnerable.

Reports indicate that at least ten individuals have been targeted by these birds, with incidents occurring primarily along Smith Street and near the Chinatown Complex. Witnesses and victims describe crows swooping down unexpectedly, often targeting the heads of unsuspecting pedestrians. Video footage circulating online showcases these encounters, depicting the birds’ aggressive maneuvers and the startled reactions of those targeted.

One video clearly shows two crows descending upon an elderly man, while another captures a crow altering its course just before colliding with another pedestrian. Local shopkeepers have observed a recent increase in crow activity, noting that the birds seem to appear consistently around 10 am and 5 pm, circling the area in groups of two or three. They speculate that this behavior is linked to the birds protecting their nests and newly hatched young.

Despite a visit to Smith Street on Friday morning, no crows were observed, though a pharmacy employee confirmed their presence on other days. The Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) attributes these attacks to the natural protective instincts of breeding crows. During the breeding season, crows become fiercely territorial and will actively defend their nests and offspring from perceived threats.

The AVS advises individuals to avoid areas where crows are nesting or exhibiting aggressive behavior to minimize the risk of being attacked. This advice underscores the importance of understanding crow behavior and respecting their space during sensitive periods. The National Parks Board (NParks) data reveals a significant volume of public complaints regarding crows, with approximately 15,000 complaints received in 2023. A substantial portion of these complaints, exceeding 2,000 cases, specifically related to aggressive crow behavior.

This highlights the growing concern surrounding crow-related incidents and the need for effective management strategies. The authorities are actively addressing the issue through a variety of measures, including the resumption of crow shooting operations in March across nine neighborhoods. This initiative aims to control the crow population and reduce the frequency of aggressive encounters. The targeted nature of the attacks, with a disproportionate number of victims being bald or balding men, has sparked curiosity and speculation.

Experts suggest that crows may perceive shiny surfaces, such as bald heads, as potential threats or rivals, triggering their defensive instincts. This theory aligns with observed crow behavior, where they sometimes target reflective objects or perceived intruders. While the exact reasons for this preference remain under investigation, it is believed to be a behavioral quirk rather than malicious intent.

The situation in Chinatown underscores the challenges of coexisting with urban wildlife and the importance of implementing proactive measures to mitigate potential conflicts. Continued monitoring of crow activity, public education campaigns, and targeted control measures are crucial for ensuring the safety and well-being of residents. The resumption of crow shooting, while controversial, is presented as a necessary step to manage the population and reduce the risk of further attacks.

The long-term effectiveness of this approach, however, remains to be seen, and alternative solutions, such as habitat modification and nest removal, may also be considered. The authorities are committed to finding a sustainable balance between wildlife conservation and public safety





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Crow Attacks Target Bald Men in Chinatown SingaporeRecent reports indicate a series of crow attacks in Chinatown, Singapore, primarily targeting bald or balding men. Authorities believe the attacks are linked to crows defending their nests and young during breeding season. Crow shooting operations have been resumed to manage the crow population.

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