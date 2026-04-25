Crow Attacks Target Bald or Thin-Haired Individuals in Singapore's Chinatown

Over ten people have been attacked by crows near Chinatown Complex in the past week, with reports suggesting the birds are specifically targeting individuals with bald heads or thinning hair. Authorities are investigating and implementing measures to manage the crow population.

A concerning pattern of crow attacks has emerged in Singapore , specifically around the Chinatown Complex area, leaving over ten individuals victimized in the past week alone.

Residents and business owners report a noticeable increase in aggressive behavior from a group of crows nesting near the complex. These aren't random pecks; witnesses describe deliberate swoops and strikes, often targeting the heads of unsuspecting passersby. The attacks appear to be concentrated around a specific tree where the crows have established a nest, with three birds frequently observed circling overhead.

The timing of these incidents is also consistent, occurring primarily during peak hours – around 10 am and 5 pm – suggesting a possible territorial defense or a learned behavior linked to human activity during those times. One particularly alarming incident captured on video shows an elderly man walking peacefully when a crow suddenly descended and struck his head, leaving him visibly startled and shaken.

The unusual aspect of these attacks is the apparent focus on individuals with bald heads or thinning hair. While crows are known to be intelligent and adaptable birds, capable of recognizing faces and exhibiting complex behaviors, the specific targeting of this physical characteristic is raising eyebrows among ornithologists and local residents.

Theories range from the crows mistaking shiny bald heads for potential food sources, like nuts or discarded items, to a more complex form of territorial defense where they perceive baldness as a sign of vulnerability. It's important to note that crows are naturally cautious and generally avoid direct confrontation with humans unless they feel threatened or are protecting their nests. The consistency of these attacks, however, suggests a deviation from typical crow behavior.

The situation has prompted some residents to alter their daily routines, with many now opting to wear hats or carry umbrellas as a preventative measure against being targeted. This is not an isolated incident either, as similar concerns have been raised by residents of an HDB block experiencing repeated crow attacks along a sixth-floor corridor, further highlighting a potential wider issue with crow behavior in urban areas.

The feeling of insecurity is growing, with people expressing difficulty in moving around safely without fear of being swooped at. The National Parks Board (NParks) has been alerted to the situation and is currently investigating the cause of the aggressive behavior. They are employing various strategies to manage the crow population and mitigate the risk of further attacks.

These strategies include nest removal, habitat modification to discourage nesting in problematic areas, and public education campaigns to advise residents on how to avoid provoking the birds. NParks emphasizes the importance of not feeding crows, as this can encourage them to become bolder and more reliant on humans for food. They also advise residents to avoid direct eye contact with crows, as this can be perceived as a threat.

The recent incidents underscore the challenges of coexisting with wildlife in a densely populated urban environment like Singapore. While crows play an important role in the ecosystem, their increasing proximity to humans and their adaptability can sometimes lead to conflicts. The situation also brings to light the broader issue of human-wildlife interactions and the need for proactive measures to ensure the safety and well-being of both humans and animals.

Further research is needed to fully understand the reasons behind the crows' unusual targeting behavior and to develop effective long-term solutions to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future. The authorities are urging anyone who has been attacked by a crow to report the incident to NParks so they can track the situation and implement appropriate measures





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