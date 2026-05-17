Cruise Industry Remains Popular Despite Hantavirus Outbreak

The Dutch-flagged MV Hondius, a cruise ship carrying nearly 150 people, remains off Cape Verde on May 4, 2026 after three passengers died and several others fell seriously ill in a suspected hantavirus outbreak. Despite the headlines about norovirus on cruise ships, the popularity of vacation cruises is unlikely to dim, according to industry representatives and travel experts.

Oceanwide Expeditions, the Dutch company that owns the hantavirus-stricken MV Hondius, has a cruise setting sail from Iceland this month. The Dutch-flagged MV Hondius, a cruise ship carrying nearly 150 people, remains off Cape Verde on May 4, 2026 after three passengers died and several others fell seriously ill in a suspected hantavirus outbreak .

The cruise consumer seems to be somewhat Teflon when it comes to stories like this, according to industry representatives and travel experts. In fact, many within the industry still expect a record number of people worldwide to take cruises this year despite the recent outbreak. The popularity of vacation cruises is unlikely to dim, despite the headlines about norovirus on cruise ships





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Cruise Industry Hantavirus Outbreak Norovirus On Cruise Ships Popularity Of Vacation Cruises Record Number Of People Worldwide To Take Crui

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